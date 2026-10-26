Sartell and St. Cloud Cathedral both saw each of their boys and girls soccer teams earn trips to their respective state tournaments last week. Over the weekend, the teams learned more about their path to a state championship.

CLASS A BOYS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Cathedral boys soccer is the #5 seed in the Class A tournament. The Crusaders will match up with #4 seed Cotter/Hope out of Section 1A on Tuesday, October 27th at Vaughan Field in Shakopee.

The winner of CHS and Cotter/Hope match will play against the winner of #8 St. Peter and #1 Holy Angels on November 4th at US Bank Stadium. The other half of the bracket pits #7 Cristo Rey Jesuit against #2 St. Croix Preparatory and #6 Hermantown vs #3 Breck School.

Cathedral enters the tournament with a 13-5 record.

CLASS AA BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

The Sartell boys will play as the #2 seed in the Class AA tournament. The Sabres will meet #7 seed Orono at Monticello High School on Wednesday night.

The winner of the Sartell/Orono matchup will play against the winner of #6 Grand Rapids/#3 Cretin-Derham Hall on November 4th at US Bank Stadium. The other side of the bracket matches up #8 Mankato West with #1 Blake and #5 Winona with #4 St. Paul Como Park.

Sartell is 17-2 on the season and has won 17 matches in a row after setbacks in their first two games of the season back in August.