Sartell and Cathedral Girls Soccer Team Learn State Tourney Matchups
The Sartell and Cathedral girls soccer teams each made their respective state tournaments last week with wins in their section tourneys. The Crusaders will compete in the Class A tournament, while the Sabres will battle in Class AA.
CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT MINNESOTA
The Cathedral Crusaders earned the #4 seed in the Class A tournament and will play against #5 St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Wednesday evening at White Bear Lake High School.
The winner will advance to play against the winner of #8 Cannon Falls and #1 Esko on November 5th at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other side of the bracket matches up #7 St. Paul Academy and Summit School with #2 Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran and #6 LaCrescent/Hokah with #3 Breck School.
CLASS AA GIRL SOCCER MATCHUPS
The Sartell Sabres are the #7 seed in Class AA and will match up with #2 Academy of Holy Angels on Wednesday evening at Monticello High School. The winner will meet the winner of #6 Becker and #3 Byron on November 5th at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The other half of the bracket sees #8 seed Cloquet take on #1 Blake in Forest Lake on Tuesday and #5 Mankato East matching up with #4 Mahtomedi.
The state championship games will be held on November 7th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.