The Sartell and Cathedral girls soccer teams each made their respective state tournaments last week with wins in their section tourneys. The Crusaders will compete in the Class A tournament, while the Sabres will battle in Class AA.

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT MINNESOTA

The Cathedral Crusaders earned the #4 seed in the Class A tournament and will play against #5 St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Wednesday evening at White Bear Lake High School.

The winner will advance to play against the winner of #8 Cannon Falls and #1 Esko on November 5th at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other side of the bracket matches up #7 St. Paul Academy and Summit School with #2 Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran and #6 LaCrescent/Hokah with #3 Breck School.

CLASS AA GIRL SOCCER MATCHUPS

The Sartell Sabres are the #7 seed in Class AA and will match up with #2 Academy of Holy Angels on Wednesday evening at Monticello High School. The winner will meet the winner of #6 Becker and #3 Byron on November 5th at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The other half of the bracket sees #8 seed Cloquet take on #1 Blake in Forest Lake on Tuesday and #5 Mankato East matching up with #4 Mahtomedi.

The state championship games will be held on November 7th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.