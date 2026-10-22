The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm football team closed out its regular season with a 29-12 loss at Waconia on Wednesday night. The Storm enter the postseason with a 2-6 record on the season.

Sauk Rapids-Rice took an early lead in Wednesday's game when Ty Rudolph hauled in a first quarter touchdown pass from Alex Zimmer. Waconia took a 7-6 lead with a short rushing touchdown later in the first, but the Storm responded with a 68-yard Evan Hardy touchdown run to take a 12-7 lead.

The Wildcats responded with a touchdown late in the second quarter to take a 15-12 lead before scoring a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the second half to pull away for the win.

OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES

LITTLE FALLS 38, APOLLO 14

BECKER 48, DETROIT LAKES 13

SARTELL 26, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 21

ROCORI 40, PRINCETON 17

FERGUS FALLS 41, TECH 13

FOLEY 22, ALBANY 19