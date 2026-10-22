Prep Football Regular Season Comes To A Close
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm football team closed out its regular season with a 29-12 loss at Waconia on Wednesday night. The Storm enter the postseason with a 2-6 record on the season.
Sauk Rapids-Rice took an early lead in Wednesday's game when Ty Rudolph hauled in a first quarter touchdown pass from Alex Zimmer. Waconia took a 7-6 lead with a short rushing touchdown later in the first, but the Storm responded with a 68-yard Evan Hardy touchdown run to take a 12-7 lead.
The Wildcats responded with a touchdown late in the second quarter to take a 15-12 lead before scoring a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the second half to pull away for the win.
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES
LITTLE FALLS 38, APOLLO 14
BECKER 48, DETROIT LAKES 13
SARTELL 26, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 21
ROCORI 40, PRINCETON 17
FERGUS FALLS 41, TECH 13
FOLEY 22, ALBANY 19
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Gallery Credit: Stacker