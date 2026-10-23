The 3rd ranked St. John's football team will hit the road to face Carleton Saturday at 1pm in Northfield. Johnnie head football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON.

photo - Jason Soria for TSM photo - Jason Soria for TSM

Good Comeback on Homecoming

St. John's improved to 6-0 last Saturday with a homecoming win over Concordia-Moorhead 33-23. The Johnnies came from behind for the first time this season to post the win. Fasching says "I think the thing I was most impressed upon was we were down by a touchdown at halftime and there was no panic in our guys". He says to the credit of our players "we came out and played a really good second half".

photo - Jason Soria for TSM photo - Jason Soria for TSM

What's Next

Carleton is 4-1 in the MIAC and 4-2 overall. Fasching says Carleton has had a very good year led by head coach Tom Journell. He says they've been very good on offense but have given up a lot of points on defense. Fasching explains "Carleton has some very talented guys on the offensive side of the football and he knows we'll get their very best effort".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.