Weekend High School Sports Recap

Girls Soccer:

(Saturday Results)

Cathedral 9, Princeton 0

(The Crusaders headed to Princeton and continued their win streak, with 5 different girls scoring goals, and 5 total girls notching assists. Nora Simones led the way with 3 goals and 3 assists, and Amelia Newiger added a hat trick as well. Bayley Schneider, Natalie Lesnau, and Emily Schaupp added 1 goal each. Aubrey Lesnau had another shut out, with 4 saves, all of the saves coming in the first half, as the Crusaders didn't let the Tigers get a shot on goal in the second half. Cathedral moves to 9-1 on the season. Their next game is at Little Falls at 4 pm on Monday, 9/25.

Big Lake 7, Apollo 0

Watertown-Mayer 2, Albany 0

(Alyssa Sand had 27 saves for Albany)

(Thursday Result)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 2

(The Sabres scored first on a ball played from Genet Nies to Kaia Gack. The Cardinals tied the game on a PK. Sabres got the lead back on a great goal from Madden Quinn. Kennedi Gack got the 3rd goal to seal the win for Sartell).

Boys Soccer:

(Saturday Results)

DeLaSalle 1, Tech 0

Apollo 3, Big Lake 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Detroit Lake 1

Becker 5, Little Falls 2

Monday's Schedule

Volleyball:

Becker at Apollo

Boys Soccer:

Tech at ROCORI

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Cathedral at Little Falls