High School Sports Results Thursday May 2

The Albany girls golf finished 2nd to Pequot Lakes at the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Milaca. Pequot finished with a team score of 341, Albany had a scored of 354, Pierz 375, Cathedral 397, Milaca 399, Mora and Little Falls were not complete. Individually Pequot Lakes golfers Genevieve Birkland and Annie Neva finished 1st and 2nd shooting a 77 and 79 respectively. Albany's Sophia Anderson shot an 83, and Katelyn Hoff shot an 84. Cathedral scores are below:

Cammy Sand- 98

Averie Andvik- 96

Ella Gebhardt- 103

Abby Silver- 100

Izzy Meyers-113

Katie Pfeiffer-111

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0

(Brady Thompson went 2-3 with a run and 1 RBI and Wesley Johnson went 2-2 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Brett Schlangen threw a complete game 6-hit shutout with 1 strikeout for the Sabres)

Get our free mobile app

Softball:

St. Cloud Crush 10, Willmar 4

St. Cloud 6, Willmar 5

Kimball 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Kimball 23, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

ACGC 15, Maple Lake 12

Friday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Moorhead at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4pm

Duluth East at St. Cloud Crush, 4pm

Champlin Park at ROCORI, 4:30pm

Cathedral at Milaca, 5pm

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 7pm

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls

St. Cloud Crush at Rogers

Cathedral at Mankato East