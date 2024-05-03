High School Sports Results Thursday May 2

High School Sports Results Thursday May 2

Albany Golf (photo - Lisa Anderson)

The Albany girls golf finished 2nd to Pequot Lakes at the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Milaca.  Pequot finished with a team score of 341, Albany had a scored of 354, Pierz 375, Cathedral 397, Milaca 399, Mora and Little Falls were not complete.  Individually Pequot Lakes golfers Genevieve Birkland and Annie Neva finished 1st and 2nd shooting a 77 and 79 respectively.  Albany's Sophia Anderson shot an 83, and Katelyn Hoff shot an 84.  Cathedral scores are below:

Cammy Sand- 98
Averie Andvik- 96
Ella Gebhardt- 103
Abby Silver- 100
Izzy Meyers-113
Katie Pfeiffer-111
Baseball:
 
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
(Brady Thompson went 2-3 with a run and 1 RBI and Wesley Johnson went 2-2 with 1 RBI for Sartell.  Brett Schlangen threw a complete game 6-hit shutout with 1 strikeout for the Sabres)
1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app
Softball:
 
St. Cloud Crush 10, Willmar 4
St. Cloud 6, Willmar 5
Kimball 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Kimball 23, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
ACGC 15, Maple Lake 12
Friday's Schedule:
 
Baseball:
Moorhead at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4pm
Duluth East at St. Cloud Crush, 4pm
Champlin Park at ROCORI, 4:30pm
Cathedral at Milaca, 5pm
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm
Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 7pm
 
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Rogers
Cathedral at Mankato East

 

 

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports