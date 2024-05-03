High School Sports Results Thursday May 2
The Albany girls golf finished 2nd to Pequot Lakes at the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Milaca. Pequot finished with a team score of 341, Albany had a scored of 354, Pierz 375, Cathedral 397, Milaca 399, Mora and Little Falls were not complete. Individually Pequot Lakes golfers Genevieve Birkland and Annie Neva finished 1st and 2nd shooting a 77 and 79 respectively. Albany's Sophia Anderson shot an 83, and Katelyn Hoff shot an 84. Cathedral scores are below:
Cammy Sand- 98
Averie Andvik- 96
Ella Gebhardt- 103
Abby Silver- 100
Izzy Meyers-113
Katie Pfeiffer-111
Baseball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
(Brady Thompson went 2-3 with a run and 1 RBI and Wesley Johnson went 2-2 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Brett Schlangen threw a complete game 6-hit shutout with 1 strikeout for the Sabres)
(Brady Thompson went 2-3 with a run and 1 RBI and Wesley Johnson went 2-2 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Brett Schlangen threw a complete game 6-hit shutout with 1 strikeout for the Sabres)
Get our free mobile app
Softball:
St. Cloud Crush 10, Willmar 4
St. Cloud 6, Willmar 5
St. Cloud 6, Willmar 5
Kimball 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Kimball 23, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
ACGC 15, Maple Lake 12
Kimball 23, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
ACGC 15, Maple Lake 12
Friday's Schedule:
Baseball:
Moorhead at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4pm
Duluth East at St. Cloud Crush, 4pm
Champlin Park at ROCORI, 4:30pm
Cathedral at Milaca, 5pm
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm
Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 7pm
Moorhead at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4pm
Duluth East at St. Cloud Crush, 4pm
Champlin Park at ROCORI, 4:30pm
Cathedral at Milaca, 5pm
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm
Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 7pm
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Rogers
Cathedral at Mankato East
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Rogers
Cathedral at Mankato East