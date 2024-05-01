High School Sports Results Tuesday April 30

Softball:

ROCORI 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Jessica Boos threw all 7 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 15 strikeouts. ROCORI offensively were led by Jessica Boos 1-3 2R, 1 RBI, 1BB, double , Brooklyn Hofer 2-4 2R, 1 RBI, Sophia Hess 1-3 1R, 2 RBI , Jenna Rieder 1-4 1 R, 2 RBI, Sam Sufka 1-3 double , Jordyn Illies 1-2 1R, 1BB. Megan Guggisberg went 3-3 with a run and 1 RBI for Sartell)

Cathedral 8, Milaca 1

(Ella Voit with the complete game victory, 0 earned runs, and 13 K’s. Avery Polipnick and Liz Bell each had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs. Bella Keene with 2 runs batted in.

Cathedral is at Mora Thursday and then heads to Caswell Park in Mankato Friday and Saturday for 3 games.)

Brainerd 2, St. Cloud Crush 1

Becker 7, Rockford 5

Morris Area 9, Litchfield 3

Glencoe-Silver Lake 9, Annandale 2

Get our free mobile app

Baseball:

Albany 9, Milaca 4

(Bennett Hylla 2-4, 3 runs, RBI, Ethan Meyer 1-3, 2 runs, 2 sb, Elliott Burnett 1-3, 2 runs, 2b, Keenan Dingmann 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, Nathan Sand 1-2, RBI, Zach Birr 1-1, RBI, Landon Vogel 1-2, bb, Haiden Linn 1-2, 2b. For Milaca - Brock Talberg 1-3, bb, Brian Martindale 1-3, run hp, Jordan Bistedeau 1-3 run, sb)

Cathedral 8, Pequot Lakes 1

(John Brew earned the complete game win, scattering four hits while giving up no earned runs and striking out nine. John also had three hits at the plate. Matt Primus had three hits and drove in three runs and Jacob Oliver added two runs batted in. Cathedral is at Albany tomorrow.)

Pierz 2, Foley 1

photo courtesy of the St. Cloud Crush photo courtesy of the St. Cloud Crush loading...

Boys Golf:

CLC Meet @ Territory Golf Club

The St. Cloud Crush finished 6th. Caden Koehn and Jack Fitch both shot an 84 for the Crush.

Wednesday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Duluth East, 1pm

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar, 5pm

Sauk Centre at Benson

Holdingford vs. BBE (Faber Field in St. Cloud)

Morris at Melrose

Mora at Milaca

Royalton at Paynesville

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River, 4:30

Sauk Centre at Benson

Pierz at Albany

Mora at Milaca

ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins

Boys Golf:

Cathedral at Annandale

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo