High School Sports Results/Schedule Monday April 29
Boys Tennis:
Foley 7, Princeton 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Kaden Mai, Princeton, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Deklan Mai, Princeton, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Vincent Zarletti, Princeton, 5-7 , 6-4 , 10-5 ;
No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Preston Mai, Princeton, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Jake Schmitz, Princeton - Matthew Fouquette, Princeton, 3-6 , 6-2 , 10-4 ;
No. 2 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Evan Marx, Princeton - Carter Pruett, Princeton, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Joel David, Foley - Mason Weikert, Foley def. Gunner Dorweiler, Princeton - Levi Laning, Princeton, 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-7 ;
Baseball:
Monticello 6, Big Lake 2
Delano 2, Becker 0
Rockford 10, Litchfield 0
Sauk Centre at Albany (postponed)
Little Falls at ROCORI (postponed)
Softball:
Pierz 13, Sauk Centre 3
Zimmerman at Foley (postponed)
Albany at Melrose (postponed)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Baseball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Cathedral at Pequot Lakes
Albany at Milaca
Pierz at Foley
Maple Lake at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Sauk Centre at Benson
Morris at Melrose
Softball:
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Milaca at Cathedral
Becker at Rockford
Pierz at Albany
Little Falls at Foley
Maple Lake at HLWW
Morris at Litchfield
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale
Benson at BBE
Boys Tennis:
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
Aitkin at Cathedral
Boys Golf:
Multiple teams at White Bear Lake
Girls Golf:
Multiple teams at Alexandria