High School Sports Results/Schedule Monday April 29

Boys Tennis:

Foley 7, Princeton 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Kaden Mai, Princeton, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Deklan Mai, Princeton, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Vincent Zarletti, Princeton, 5-7 , 6-4 , 10-5 ;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Preston Mai, Princeton, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Jake Schmitz, Princeton - Matthew Fouquette, Princeton, 3-6 , 6-2 , 10-4 ;

No. 2 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Evan Marx, Princeton - Carter Pruett, Princeton, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Joel David, Foley - Mason Weikert, Foley def. Gunner Dorweiler, Princeton - Levi Laning, Princeton, 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-7 ;

Baseball:

Monticello 6, Big Lake 2

Delano 2, Becker 0

Rockford 10, Litchfield 0

Sauk Centre at Albany (postponed)

Little Falls at ROCORI (postponed)

Softball:

Pierz 13, Sauk Centre 3

Zimmerman at Foley (postponed)

Albany at Melrose (postponed)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI

St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Cathedral at Pequot Lakes

Albany at Milaca

Pierz at Foley

Maple Lake at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Sauk Centre at Benson

Morris at Melrose

Softball:

St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Milaca at Cathedral

Becker at Rockford

Pierz at Albany

Little Falls at Foley

Maple Lake at HLWW

Morris at Litchfield

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale

Benson at BBE

Boys Tennis:

Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush

Aitkin at Cathedral

Boys Golf:

Multiple teams at White Bear Lake

Girls Golf:

Multiple teams at Alexandria

