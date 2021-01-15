The Weekender: Sports Edition

There are a number of games on our airwaves Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from college hockey to NFL football. Here's a look at what to listen for this weekend.

FRIDAY

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY @ WESTERN MICHIGAN - 6 PM (River 96.7 FM)

Mark Kuhlmann/Omaha Athletics/SCSU Athletics

The Huskies return to the ice this weekend after picking up a sweep over the Bulldogs in Duluth last time out. The Huskies are ranked #4 in the country.

MEMPHIS @ TIMBERWOLVES - 7 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Timberwolves in a rematch of Wednesday's game. The Wolves dropped the first matchup despite holding a ten-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

SCSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL @ U-MARY - 6 PM (AM 1390)

Courtesy SCSU Athletics

The Huskies and Marauders will meet for an exhibition game after SCSU's series at Minot State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

SATURDAY

MICHIGAN @ GOPHER MEN'S BASKETBALL - 1 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

The #23 Gophers will host #7 Michigan at Williams Arena in a rematch of a game last weekend in Ann Arbor. Michigan won the first meeting 82-57.

MINOT STATE @ SCSU MEN'S BASKETBALL - 2 PM (AM 1390)

Courtesy: SCSU Athletics

The Huskies make their home debut after playing at Upper Iowa and U-Mary to open the season. SCSU is 1-3 on the year.

NFL PLAYOFFS

LA RAMS @ GREEN BAY 3:30 PM (WJON)

BALTIMORE @ BUFFALO 7:15 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

Day one of the NFL's Divisional Playoffs sees two games with potential weather impacts, as snow is expected in both Green Bay and Buffalo Saturday.

SCSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL @ U-MARY 4 PM (AM 1390)

Game two of the weekend exhibition series between the Huskies and Marauders.

WILD @ LOS ANGELES KINGS - 8 PM (AM 1390)

Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild look to start their season with back-to-back wins against the Kings when they return to the ice on Saturday.

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY @ WESTERN MICHIGAN 6 PM (The River 96.7 FM)

Game two between the Huskies and Broncos from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

SUNDAY

NFL PLAYOFFS

CLEVELAND @ KANSAS CITY - 2 PM (WJON)

TAMPA BAY @ NEW ORLEANS - 5:15 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

Can Cleveland keep the momentum of their Wild Card win over rival Pittsburgh, or will #1 seed Kansas City be too much to handle? Then, Tom Brady and the Bucs head to the Big Easy to take on Drew Brees and the Saints.

MINOT STATE @ SCSU MEN'S BASKETBALL - 2 PM (AM 1390)

Game two between the Huskies and Beavers from Halenbeck Hall.