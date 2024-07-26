Central MN American Legion Baseball Update

2024 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE 11

HOSTED BY: ORTHOPEDIC SPORTS FIELD (OSF) SARTELL/SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL (SHS)

(THURSDAY JULY 25)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 3 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 2

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their rivals the St.Cloud Chutes Post 76, they were out hit seven to five. They played very solid defense in support of their pitchers. Konnor Gullette threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and no walks. Ben Rothstein threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout..

The offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Vince Murn earned a walk and he scored a run and Brody Sabin earned a walk.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Josh Oliver, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jon Brew, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Simones went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, Tanner Staller and Jack Hamak both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL POST 277 3 PIERZ POST 341 2

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the Pierz Post 341, they were out hit seven to four. They put up two huge runs in the fifth, they played great defense in support of their pitchers. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Stutsman threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he earned the save.

Their offense was led by Brady Thompson, went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and Austin Lahr went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Levi Frieler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Simones earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Pierz Post 341 starting pitcher was Kaden Kruschek, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Solinger threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bo Woitalla, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Max Barclay went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Weston Woitalla earned two walks and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 2-for-4 and Joey Stuckmeyer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3.

(FRIDAY JULY 26th Schedule)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 vs. SARTELL POST 277 (5:00 OSF) (STATE QUALIFIER)

WINNER vs. PIERZ POST 341 (7:30 OSF)