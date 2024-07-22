Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

(NOTE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS ARE UNDER WAY)

(CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they out hit them nine to five. They collected four doubles and they had six players that collected hits. They played very solid defense in support of their pitchers. Lefty Matt Geislinger started, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw one inning in relief to close it out. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by veteran Dan Berg, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Noah “Feisty” Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 with a double and Carson Geislinger earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Carter Block went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and Xander Willner was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Dylan Rausch, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caiden Braun threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs and two walks. Damien Lincoln threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Nicks offense was led by Andrew Bautch, he went 1-for-4 with a double for aRBI and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Koshiol went 1-for-4. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-3, Tanner Anderson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Stanwick was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 20 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them fifteen to eight. They collected two doubles and a triple, they were aided by twelve walks and they had eight players that collected hits. The starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Matt Dingmann threw two innings to close it out, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 4-for-4 with a triple for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs and Adam Beyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Leither scored a run. Austin Ruehle earned three walks and he scored five runs and Zach Schmidt earned three walks and he scored a triple of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Paul Meyer, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nine runs and six runs. Nevin Bloom threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Green threw one inning, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Nate Green, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Truman Toenjes went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ivan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Everett Yarky went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Trey Toenjes and Zach Meyer both went 1-for-3 and Paul Meyer went 1-for-4. Travis Laudenbach went 1-for-2, , Sean Kenning was hit by a pitch and Alan Schmidt and Nevin Bloom both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they were out hit eight to three. They were aided by six walks and a couple of mis-plays by the Brewers. Their starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Sarato Yamane, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Nistler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cain Renner earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cullen Hoffmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jackson Geislinger was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Moehrle had a stolen base.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brady Kenning had a stolen base. Luke Harren went 2-for-5 with a double and Sam Iten went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and JT Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-5 and Derrik Orth was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BEWERS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them sixteen to two. They collected two home runs, three doubles and they had ten players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher, veteran right Reed Pfannesntein, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckman went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Stang went 1-for-1 with a double. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. JT Harren went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw six innings, he gave up sixteen hits, thirteen runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aaron Fruth and Nate Lommel both went 1-for-3, Nate Green and Marcus Lommel both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

ELROSA SAINTS 8 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 7

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them twelve to eleven. They collected a double and a pair of sacrifice flys, they had seven players that collected hits. In support of their pitcher, Will VanBeck started, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Derek Wieners went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kueffler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ashton Dingmann earned a walk and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Peyton Winter was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Peters went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 3-for-4 for two RBIs he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Hansen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ian Funk had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Birr went 1-for-5 with a double.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to six. They collected a double and they had seven players that collected hits and they played solid defense in support of their pitcher. Righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a double for a a RBI. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 for aRBI and Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Kurt Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4, Ben Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Trent Wendlandt, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a double and Jason Kampsen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen earned a pair of walks. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4, Matt Lieser went 1-for-3, Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 and Owen Brick scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 2 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Royals, they each collected four hits. Their starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Adam Winkels went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Becker earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recored eleven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Isaac Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Justin Schroeder, Goose Hadley and Brock Rothstein all went 1-for-3, Dalton Thelen earned a walk and Carter Thelen scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9 GREENWALD CUBS 8

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them twelve to ten, including three home runs, a triple and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Welle went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a had a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Moschothrew 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Gabe Schwiters went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Kegan Stueve earned a walk and he scored a run.Sam Frieler went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Thomas went 1-for-4. Max Wehlage went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Braydon Dobmeier went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

ELORSA SAINTS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Chargers, they were out hit nine to eight, they did collect a pair of home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Peyton VanBeck, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Weiner, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Luke Illies went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jackson Peter earned a pair of walks. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler was hit by a pitch. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs.

The Chargers starting pitch was Anthony Revermann, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Eric Terres went 1-for-5. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Devin Orbeck scored a run. Own Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walkand he scored a run and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they each collected nine hits in this eleven inning marathon. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Talen Braegelman, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Jokela threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Kyle Budde earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Jason Kampsen earned two walks and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4.

(VICTORY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

AVON LAKERS 11 SWANVILLE SWANS 3

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Swans, they out hit them sixteen to ten. They had a pair of home runs, three doubles, a pair of sacrifice flys and eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher Cole Wellmann threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Joe Dolan closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Philippi earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a trio of runs. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-3, with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Swans starting pitcher was Troy Evans, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. Noah Urman threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Shane Lambrecht, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Urman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Hudson Pung went 2-for-4 with a walk and Tye Urman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Levi Beseman and Travis Bartel both went 1-for-4 and Reese Johannes went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 4

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them eleven to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and they had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jake Ethen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Rolando Ramos, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Player-manager Tyler Huls went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brandon Dickmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jake Ethen went 2-for-5 with a double and Aiden Micholski earned a walk. Luke Harren went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Reis earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swanson, he threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offenses was led by Brady Burggraff went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and CJ Clear was credited for a RBI. Brock Cichon went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Hunter Moore was credited for a RBI. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Justin Cichon went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Natvig went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Steves, they were out hit eight to six. They did collect a huge home run and a double The starting pitcher was Ryan Liebrenz, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dominic Ritter threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Jake Braegelman, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Ben Millard went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Iver Papke went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Mason Tautges had a stolen base. Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser, he threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Nick Krippner went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs and Ryan Lunser went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. TJ Bevans went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Bo Schmitz earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Tuholsky earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 5 OPOLE BEARS 4

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them thirteen to six, including a home run, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Zach Gwost, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Gwost threw two innings, he issued one walkand he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Gwost went 2-for-4. Ricky Drew went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Matt Otremba went 2-for-3 with a walk. Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Travis Wenzel went 1-for-4 and Cal Strack went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Tate Lange, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Butler threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chris Ebnet, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dierks Opatz earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Tate Lange went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Lange earned a walk. Brodi Hulswent 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Lange went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dominic Hoika earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 PIERZ LAKERS 4

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they were out hit seven to six. They did collect a home run and a pair of doubles to give their pitchers good support. Ryan Chmielewski started, he threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Drew Beier closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Joe Ziwicki was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Chmielewski earned a walk. Dan Marodwent 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler earned two walks and Sam Keeler earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Petron, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Paul Herman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Chad Weiss threw one inning, he gave up one one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. K. Happke had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and K. Happke went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chad Weiss went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Petron earned a walk and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 10 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hits them ten for four. They collected a home run and three doubles and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. Jack Suska went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Tautges went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored scored a trio of runs. Lane Girtz went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Matt Kummett earned two walks. Andrew Ruehert went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Kahl went 1-for-1, he earned a walkand he scored a run and Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Nick Henry, he threw two innings, he gave up six runs and five walks. Zack Cekalla threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-3, Joe Gaida went 1-for-3, Brady Yourczek went 1-for-2 and Drew Yourczek earned a pair of walks.

AVON LAKERS 7 RANDALL CUBS 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they were out hit ten to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and they were aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Payton Randall went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Carter Philippi earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Joe Dolan earned a walk. Caleb Curry earned two walks had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, nine walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Travis Wenzel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brett Strack, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Zach Gwost went 2-for-4. Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-3 with a double and Matt Otremba went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel, Ricky Drew and Alex Gwost all went 1-for-4 and Andrew Marod earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 13 SWANVILLE SWANS 5

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Swans, they out hit them eighteen to nine. They collected a four doubles and they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led Luke Bieniek, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tate Lange went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitchand he scored a pair of runs. Dominick Hoika went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Isaiah Folsom went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Brodi Huls went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Hunter Pung, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Levi Beseman threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and Noah Urman went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Hunter Pung went 2-for-4 with a double he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Levi Beseman earned a walk. Tren Dinius went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Shane Lambrecht earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Preston Pung and Tye Urman both went 1-for-4 and Nate Lambrecht earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them fifteen to eight. They collected five home runs and they had six players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Tomasek threw three innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Huls went 2-for-5 with two home runs for two RBIs and Luke Harren went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Carter Voss went 2-for-5 for a RBI, Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw seven innings. hegave up twelve hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Nuenschwander threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Nueschwander, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mason Tautges went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Millard went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Bryan Benson earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double for aRBI.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they were out hit six to five. They collected a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Adam Jensen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Kramer closed it out with 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Happajoki, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Eli Roberts had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs and Zach Heidemann earned a walk. Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mason Argir earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Bryce Flanagan and Will Sather both went 1-for-4.

The River Dogs starting pitcher Zach Leibold threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Ryan Snyder went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-5 and Nate Psyckwas hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Gaida and Zack Cekalla both went 1-for-4 and Brady Brezinka and Grayson Suska both earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTING 1 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Lighting defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they were out hit five to three. They collected a huge solo home run in the first inning for the lead.Their starting pitcher was Blaine Hardy, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cody Rudesilli, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for aRBI. Nate Dehaine went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Chris Peterson went 1-for-3 and Sam Peterson earned a walk. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-4.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Mitch Loegering and Mitch Keeler both went 1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them twelve to five. They collected one home run and a pair of doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. They were aided by seven walks and a couple of early mis-plays. Their starting pitcher was Chris Belling, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Kent, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Siemers went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Lunser went 1-for-1 for a RBI, TJ. Bevans went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Bo Schmitz earned a walk.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was CJ Clear, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Binek threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and five runs.

Their offense was led by Brock Cichon, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and CJ Clear went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Veteran Matt Swanson went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryce Binek went 1-for-3, Jack Primus earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Brady Burggraff and Justin Cichon both were it by a pitch.

(SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

MONTICELLO POLECATS 3 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them thirteen to six in this twelve inning battle. They collected a pair of doubles and four players with multi-hit games. Michael Revenig started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw six innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Dokkenbakken threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-6 with a double and Caden King earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Dokkenbakken went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Michael Revenig went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Nick Lemke went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Stephen Ellingson, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their second pitcher, not identified, threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Golombiecki, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base and Riley Blanc went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3, Matt Korte was hit by a pitch and Stephen Ellingson had a sacrifice bunt.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they each collected eleven hits. They collected a double and eight players that collected hits, the Cyclones were up 2-1, then in the bottom of the sixth the Muskies put up eight runs. Their starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carson Gross threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Veteran lefty David Deminsky closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Partch was hit by a pitch. Levi Lampert went 2-for-4 with a huge double for three RBIs in their big sixth inning. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brian Schellinger was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, and Tim Burns went 1-for-1. Jace Otto went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Carson Gross had a stolen base.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Aiden Motte, he threw 5 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and one strikeout. Ben Rothstein threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Pakkala threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Hemker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shea Koster went 3-for-4 with a double, and Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Ethan Mader went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Owen Arndt had a stolen base and Ethan Swanson scored a run. Jeff Solorz and Luke Pakkala both went 1-for-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them seven to five. They had seven players that collected hits, their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw two innings,he retired the six batters that he faced.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Parker Schulz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and and John Huebsch earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for two RBIs. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Weston Schug threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Will Thorn went 2-for-4. Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Connor Rolf was hit by a pitch and Josh Groskreutz scored one run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them twelve to nine. They collected two doubles, and a sacrifice fly and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and two walks.

Their offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs ad he earned a walk. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Tapio went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Alex Smith scored a run, Ty Carper and Jake Carper both went 1-for-5.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Jackson Vos, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jake Tinkelenberg, he went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Will Kranz went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jeff Amann earned a walk and Brayden Simones was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 3 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seven to five. Their starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kellan Graning threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Matt Krenz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kellan Graning earned a walk. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Will Thorn earned walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jackson Phillip was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Caleb Leintz went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Trevor Fleege earned a walk. Matt Kolte went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and John Brew went 1-for-4. Riley Blanc earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Ben Brown scored a run and B. Brown earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the River Cats, they out hit them eight to five. They collected a pair of doubles, a triple and a pair of sacrifice flys, they were aided by seven walks. They played some very good defense in support of their pitchers, lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. With 89 pitchers, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Levi Lampert threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a two runs. Andrew Deters had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Tim Burns had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jace Otto went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored two runs, Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Adam Schellinger had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Picka earned a walk. Samson Schlegel and Callan Henkemeyer both went 1-for-4, Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they each collected six hits. They collected a home run, three doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. They were aided by six walks, this gave their pitchers good support, Chase Haying started, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jaylen Vorpahl closed it out with one inning in relief he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Dan O’Connell went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Calen O’Connell was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Simones went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Vos went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Harren threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ethan Swanson, he went 1-for- 2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Mader went 1-for-3. Noah Hemker, Dom Mathies and Shea Koster all went 1-for-4.

MONTiCELLO POLECATS 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Joes, they were out hit eleven to five. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Steve VanVleet threw two innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Keenan Macek earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Micheal Olson went 3-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Caden King and Cole Bovee both earned a walk and scored a run. Nick Lemke was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Connor Wollenzien earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was Joey Atkinson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for aRBI and Tanner Blommer went 1-for- and he was hit by a pitch. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Bissett had a sacrifice bunt. Brandon Bissett went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ben Alvord and John Huebsch both went 1-for-4.

(RED RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE)

Note: Both Moorhead Teams are in the Cold Spring Springers Region)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 CENTENNIAL COUGARS 2

The Springers defeated their foe the Cougars from the Metro Minny League, they out hit them fourteen to eleven. They had eight players that collected hits and they made some very good defensive plays in support of their pitchers. A pair of big singles in the bottom off the eleventh led to the walk off win for the Springers. Righty Paul Dorr started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nick Penick threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Springers offense was Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-6 for a RBI, he scored the run to tie the game. Brady Schafer went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, his single drove in Jack Arnold for the winning run. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 with a double and he had a great game as catcher. Nick Penick went 2-for-5 and Jeron Terres went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Jack Arnold went 1-for-3 and he scored the winning run and Beck Loesch went 1-for-5. Cal Heying went 1-for-2, Brad Olson earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Hank Bulson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cougars was Jackson Koenig, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs, one walk and he he recorded nine strikeouts. Sam Klibur threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Koenig, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Sam Kliber went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Cooper Anderson went 2-for-4 with a walk and Bryon Mohs went 2-for-5. Logan Karnowski went 1-for-4, he had a walk and a stolen base. Benny McDonald went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Garrett Stauffacher went 1-for-5 and Joe Czyzewski had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 PLYMOUTH HIT DAWGS 0

The Springers defeated their foe the Hit Dawgs, they out hit them eight to five. They had six players that collected hits and they were aided by six walks. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, righty Beck Loesch started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Veteran righty Jack Arnold closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Paul Dorr, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hanson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Penick scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Arnold went 1-for-2. Brady Schafer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Hit Dawgs starting pitcher was Josh Delange, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Zupfer threw four innings in relief he gave up four hits three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dan Marxen, he went 2-for-4, Ryan Masui and Jordan Page both earned a walk. John Lyman, Ean Laird and Jack Zupfer all went 1-for-4.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 HAWLEY HAWKS 0

The Brewers defeated defeated their league foes the Hawks, they out this them nine to three. They collected a home run and a double and they play very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Froemke, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mike Peschel threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Parker Harm, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and David Ernst went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Penny went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases, Marcus Wolf went 1-for-4 and Mike Peschel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Zach Taft, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tom Liking threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Alex Bretzman and Casey Venske both went 1-for-4, Oakley Dubord went 1-for-3 and Nate Leitner earned a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1 BRECKENRIDGE BUCKS 0

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Bucks, they out hit them seven to six. They collected a triple and a double to give their pitchers enough support, along with very good defense. Ty Syverson threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw one inningand he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and Kyle Cluff went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. David Dorsey went 1-for-3, with a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caiden Kjelstrom earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base and Brett Letnessearned a walk.

The Bucks starting pitcher was Nick Zach, he threw 7 2/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Jack Hiedeman threw one inning, he gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brayden Wahl, he went 1-for-4 with a double, Isaac Louseman went 2-for-4, Aaron Ramos went 1-for-4, Tom Shogren and Jeremy Stack both went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 BEMIDJI BUCKS 4

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Bucks, they each collected nine hits. The Skis collected a pair of doubles and they had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joey Hanowski went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Beau Thoma went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 2-for-3, Owen Bode went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch.

The Bucks starting pitcher was Lucas Pierce, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. S. Nendrick threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cam Justice, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Ryan Loewe went 1-for-3. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Biehn went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. A, Heger went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs and Ty Lundeen was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 1

The Skis defeated the Blue Ox, they out hits them eleven to four, they collected three doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Kapphahn, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs and he earned a walk. Joey Hanowski went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Thoma went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Hunter Filippi earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 2-for-3, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Player-manager Matt Baier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Gabe Hirsch earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Opatz earned a walk.

The Blue Ox starting pitcher was Trevon Welle, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Back threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Kalberer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Mitch Hendricks went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Trevon Wells and Brandon Lunser both went 1-for-2 and Basil Zuelke was hit by a pitch.

(COUNTY LINE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS)

STARBUCK STARS 3 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them eight for four. They collected a pair of doubles and they played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Austin Versteeg threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw three innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Friese, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. P J Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI an he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Gruber was credited for a RBI. Darion Alexander went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Matt Gruber went 1-for-4. Aaron VerSteeg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jackson Hendrickson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 2-for-4 and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Scott Rambow went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks, Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch and Derek Dolezal earned a walk.

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 10 REGAL EAGLES 5

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them fifteen to seven. They collected a double and a triple and they had eight players that collected hits, including six with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Luke Ruter, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Johnson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Gjerde threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Jeseritz, went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Evan Zimmer went 3-for-4 for two RBIs. Reagan Carlson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs and Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Justin Johnson went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Ruter earned a walk and he scored a run. Travis Engelke went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Konner Rohloff threw one inning, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Meyer threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bennet Schultz, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nate Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and J. Beier earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had had a stolen base. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Roguske was credited for a RBI, Brandon Carlson and Grant Paffrath both earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them six to five. They collected a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly, their starting pitcher was Jeff Peterson, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. David Kingery threw one inning to close it out.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jordan Olson, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 for a RBI and David Kingery went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jack Peterson went 1-for-3 and Carson McCain was hit by a pitch.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennet Evans, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-3 and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs and Abe Bullard both went 1-for-4 and Blake Vagle earned a walk and he scored a run.