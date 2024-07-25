Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 4

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Skis from the Victory League, they were out hit six to five. They did collect a big double, they put up five big runs in the sixth to take the lead and they made some very good defensive plays in support of the pitchers. Righty Paul Dorr started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Penick threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk an he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-3, Drew VanLoy was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Joe Dempsey earned a walk and he scored a run and Paul Dorr earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Bode had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Baier was hit by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Chargers from the Stearns County League defeated the Hawks from the Central Valley league, They out hit them ten to eight, they collected four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Carter Tschida, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Reegan Nelson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Ben Welle earned a walk. Eric Terres went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Dan Spanier earned a walk. Dylan Gertken went 1-for5, Luke Dehmer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Nate Terres earned a walk and Devin Orbeck scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Jackson Geislinger, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters. Connor Holthaus, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cullen Hoffmann and Jordan Kelm, both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Sam Nistler went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double, Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 and Cain Renner earned a walk.