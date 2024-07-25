Central MN American Legion Baseball Playoff Update

2024 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE 11

HOSTED BY: ORTHOPEDIC SPORTS FIELD (OSF) SARTELL/SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL (SHS)

(WEDNESDAY JULY 24)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 4 ST. CLOUD 76ers 1

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their rivals St. Cloud 76ers, they out hit them nine to three. They collected a double, they had four players with multi-hit games. They put up four runs in the first and they played errorless defense. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Ethan Mader, he went 3-for-3 with a base clearing double for three huge RBIs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Bauer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 and Kade Gibbons earned a walk and he scored a run. Vince Murn went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brody Sabin was hit by a pitch.

The St. Cloud 76ers starting pitcher was Andrew Brown, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Shayne Poole threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out. Their offense was led by Noah Thies, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sutton Kenning went 1-for-3. Kayden Mork went 1-for-3 and Henry Burkstrand was credited for a RBI. Jackson Sheetz and Parker Schulz both were hit by a pitch and Colten Palmer earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 11 FOLEY POST 298 3

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the Foley Post 298, they out hit them ten to seven. They had seven players that collected hits, it was a 3-2 game till the sixth inning, when Sartell put up eight runs. They played very solid defense in support of their pitcher. Lefty Isaac Schroers threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrman, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gavan O’Connell went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jameson Kramer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Levi Frieler earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Deegan Beck threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Hemanson went 1-for-3 with a double. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brett Leabch went 1-for-3, for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Teddy Rasmussen earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ POST 341 15 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 5

The Pierz Post 341 defeated their rivals the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, they out hit them sixteen to seven. They collected three doubles, a triple and they had seven players that collected hits. They put up five big runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. They were aided by six walks and they made some very good defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was Max Barclay, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits five runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five big RBIs. Bo Woitalla went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Weston Woitalla went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Solinger went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Joey Stuckmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young went 4-for-4 with a triple for a RBI he scored four runs and he had a stolen base. Chase Becker went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk. Jack Nellans threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and three walks.

Their offense was led by Jack Hamak went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Henry Schloe went 1-for-3. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Matthew Primus was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jon Brew went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Tanner Staller scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SCHEDULE THURSDAY JULY 25th

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 (5:00/OSF)

SARTELL POST 277 vs. PIERZ POST 341 (7:30/OSF)