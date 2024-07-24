St. Cloud Area American Legion Baseball Update

2024 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE 11

HOSTED BY: ORTHOPEDIC SPORTS FIELD (OSF) SARTELL/SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL (SHS)

(TUESDAY JULY 23)

ST. CHUTES POST 76 8 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 1

The Chutes Post 76 defeated their rivals the Sauk Rapids Post 254, they out hit them thirteen to six. They collected a pair of doubles, they had eight players collect hits and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitch righty Henry Schloe threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by John Brew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Quentin Dukowitz went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Staller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen baseand he scored a run and Henry Schloe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matthew Primus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Logan Bauer, he threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Shea Koster went 2-for-3. Vince Murn went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Brody Sabin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD 76ers 6 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The St. Cloud 76ers defeated their rivals the Little Falls Post 46, they were out hit ten to eight. Timely hitting and some very good defensive plays gave their pitches enough support, Kadyn Mork started on the mound. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Colten Palmer closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and Kadyn Mork went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Schulz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Schmidt went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning earned a walk and he scored a run. Colten Palmer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Joe Hess earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Little Falls Post 46 was Izaak Kalis, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Braxton Santala threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joey Welinski closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Garrett Lindberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Charlie Smieja went 2-for-3. Izaak Kalis went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk. Bobby Touleand Braxton Santala both went 1-for-2 and both scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ POST 341 12 FOLEY POST 298 4

The Pierz Post 341 defeated their rivals the Foley Post 298, they out hit them ten to five. They had six players that collected hits and they were aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Joey Stuckmeyer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Winscher threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Kaden Kruschek, he went 3-for-5 for five RBIs and a stolen base. Max Barclay went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Bo Woitalla earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Chase Becker went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Kyle Winscher went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Reese Young earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Solinger went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks and Joey Stuckmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was Derek Dahmen, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run and one walk. Michael Yanta threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and three walks. Reed Hermanson closed it out with 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jace Molitor went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Wilhelmi earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Rasmussen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen earned two walks and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-4, Brett Leabch earned two walks and Aiden Micholski earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 7 COLD SPRING POST 455 1

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the Cold Spring Post 455, they out hit them six to three. They collected three doubles and they had six players that collected hits, they played solid defense in support of their pitcher. Righty Wes Johnson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brenden Simones, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Cayden Behrman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jameson Kramer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jace Griffin threw two innnigs in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Luke VanErp went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-1, Jared Laudenbach was credited for a RBI and Tyler Prom earned a pair of walks.

(WEDNESDAY JULY 24 SCHEDULE)

ST. CLOUD 76ers vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

(3:00/OSF)

FOLEY POST 298 vs. SARTELL POST 277

(5:30/OSF)

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 vs. PIERZ POST 341

(8:00/OSF)