Central MN American Legion Baseball Update

2024 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE 11

HOSTED BY: ORTHOPEDIC SPORTS FIELD (OSF) SARTELL/SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL (SHS)

(MONDAY JULY 22)

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 8 SARTELL POST 277 6

The Chutes Post 76 defeated Sartell Post 277, they out hit them fourteen to eleven. They collected four doubles and a home run, they had eight players thatthat collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jon Brew, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Schloe closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles for aRBI and Jacob Oliver went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Jack Hamakearned a walk. Henry Schloe went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Caden Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Mason Primus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jon Brew went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for Sartell Post 277 was Will Thompson, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brenden Boesen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Thompson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brenden Boesen, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Wes Johnson had a sacrifice fly for aRBI. Levi Frieler went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Gavin O’Connell went 2-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Cayden Behrmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Braeden Simones was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 7 COLD SPRING POST 455 5

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 come from behind to defeat Cold Spring Post 455, they out hit them eleven to five, they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Mason Fisher, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk. Ethan Swanson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ethan Mader went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Riedeman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brody Sabin went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Vince Murn earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2 and Ben Rothstein scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Cold Spring Post 455 was Jack Boos, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weber threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jace Griffin was hit by a pitch. Jake Stalboerger earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke VanErp was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Evan Acheson earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY POST 298 4 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Foley Post 298 defeated the Little Falls Post 46, they out hit them nine to three, they had had seven players that collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Deegen Beck threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Deegan Beck and Reed Hermanson both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Jennissen went 2-for-4. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Trey Emmerich had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Jacob Dahlberg, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jacob Dahlberg, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Gwost went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Charlie Smeija earned a walk. Tarique Toure went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Welinski earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

PIERZ POST 341 6 ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76 1

The Pierz Post 341 defeated the St. Cloud 76ers, they out hit them six to four. They were aided by six walks and they played tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chase Becker threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mac Barclay, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Solinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Bo Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Chase Becker went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Reese Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs.

The St. Cloud Post 76 starting pitcher was Parker Schulz, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and four walks. Shayne Poole threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colten Palmer, he went 1-for-1 with a double and he earned a walk and Max Kiffmeyer was credited for a RBI. Kadyn Mork went 1-for-2 an he earned a walk, Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Joe Hess went 1-for-3 and Noah Theis earned a walk.

(TUESDAY JULY 23 SCHEDULE)

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 vs. ST. CLOUD 76ers (5:00/OSF)

FOLEY POST 298 vs. PIERZ POST 341 (7:30/OSF)

COLD SPRING POST 455 vs SARTELL POST 277 (5:00/SHS)

ST. CHUTES POST 76 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 (7:30/SHS)