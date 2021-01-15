The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team swept the UMD Bulldogs last weekend and jumped up to #4 in the latest USCHO.com poll. This week, the Huskies will play in Kalamazoo against Western Michigan.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined "Hang Up and Listen" on WJON Friday to recap the past weekend's wins, discuss the team's depth so far this season, try to identify an area of improvement and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.