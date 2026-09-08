Johnnies Defeat Ranked UW-La Crosse, Jump Into Top Ten Nationally

Johnnies Defeat Ranked UW-La Crosse, Jump Into Top Ten Nationally

Jason Soria for TSM

The St. John's football team has moved up in the d3football.com Division III college football national poll this week.  The Johnnies are ranked #8 after posting a 24-21 win over then ranked, #10 UW-La Crosse Saturday.

Top 5

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week followed by Wheaton (Illinois), Johns Hopkins, UW-Platteville, and Bethel.  UW-La Crosse is now ranked #12.

What's Next

St. John's will take the week off before hosting Hamline at 1pm Saturday, September 19 in Collegeville.

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Filed Under: St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota

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