The St. John's football team has moved up in the d3football.com Division III college football national poll this week. The Johnnies are ranked #8 after posting a 24-21 win over then ranked, #10 UW-La Crosse Saturday.

Top 5

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week followed by Wheaton (Illinois), Johns Hopkins, UW-Platteville, and Bethel. UW-La Crosse is now ranked #12.

What's Next

St. John's will take the week off before hosting Hamline at 1pm Saturday, September 19 in Collegeville.