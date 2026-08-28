The 11th ranked St. John's University football team is set to start their season on Saturday, September 5 against #10 UW-La Crosse at 1pm. Johnnie head football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON.

Early Season Injuries

Fasching says after 14 practices they have a pretty good idea of the type of team they have. He says they have had some injuries on the defensive side of the ball and among their receivers but Fasching believes the injured players should be ready to go early this season and possibly against La Crosse next week.

Trey Feeney

Trey Freeney returns at the starting quarterback for the Johnnies. Fasching says Feeney is a smart quarterback and he feels comfortable with him changing plays at the line of scrimmage when he determines it's best depending on the defensive alignment from their opponent. Freeney is a lefty, which Fasching says doesn't impact much of what they do. He says Feeney can make all the throws.

Receiver Position

St. John's graduated top pass catchers Dylan Wheeler and Joey Gendreau. Senior receiver Riley Schwellenbach is their to returning receiver. He had 50 catches for 817 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2025. Fasching says receiver Sam Nolan is just coming back from injury and he has high hopes for what he can contribute this season. Gary says "we're a little light in that area (receivers) compared to past years because we've always had an All-American there." Fasching says as the year goes on they will find out who their top receivers are.

UW-La Crosse

Fasching says UW-La Crosse is a very good football team who made the playoffs like they did last season. He says La Crosse is a big, physical team with a 3-year starting quarterback, and a preseason All American at receiver returning from last year's team.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.