The Timberwolves won their first road game of the season today at Brooklyn 112-102. Derrick Rose led the Wolves with 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Minnesota improves to 8-11 overall and 1-8 on the road this season. The Wolves are 4-2 after the Jimmy Butler trade.

The Wolves host Chicago Saturday at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.