SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Wednesday April 24th

SCSU HUSKIES 4 U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 3

The Huskies were out hit by the Eagles seven to five, the Huskies did have three doubles and a home run. Lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin, he went 1-for-2 for a home run for two RBIs and Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California earned a walk. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Ethan Navratil from Albany HS earned a walk. Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Beier from Foley HS went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was righty sophomore Isaac Wensloff from Roseau HS, threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Joey Connelly threw a wild pitch and lefty senior Ben Goelz from Maple Lake HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued a walk. Righty freshman Carsen Braxten threw one inning in relief. The Eagles offense was led by Josh Dykhoff from WDC HS, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Caden Headlee went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Sawyer Satrom went 1-for-4. Teddy Giefer and Kodi Miller both went 1-for-3 and Kobe Genn went 1-for-2 and he had a walk.

U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 13 SCSU HUSKIES 10

The Eagles out hit the Huskies twelve to eleven, they had eight players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was lefty freshman Nate Benning from Browerville HS. He threw two innings, gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Aaron Bennett threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks. Righty sophomore Isaac Roers threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and two walks. Lefty junior Caden Edwards thew one inning in relief. Righty junior Nate Grafsgaard threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Jake Hjelle, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Danny Wensloff went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kobe Genn was credited for a RBI. Mitch Goodwin went 1- for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Josh Dykhoff went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cole Hebl went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Caden Headlee went 2-for-4. Teddy Giefer went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Sawyer Satrom went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa. He threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyes, Iowa threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Senior righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by left fielder Noah Dehne, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Mitch Gumbko went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 with a home run and Garret Bevacqua earned a walk. DH Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Jacobson earned a walk. Second baseman Drew Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and third baseman Cal James went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.