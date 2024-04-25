Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update

COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS/OVERALL RECORDS ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES 9-3/20-10 ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS 9-3/18-10 RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS 8-4/12-12 CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS6-6/7-17 MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 3-9/5-23 ANOKA RAMSEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS 1-11/4-20

DAKOTA COUNTY TECH BLUE KNIGHTS 17 STCC CYCLONES 0

The Blue Knights collected sixteen hits, including a double and a home run. Their starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Kale Hopke from Amery, Wisconsin. He threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Justin Johnson from Buffalo HS, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Colin Gibson went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Cale Clausen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Schafer from Rocori HS went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Hall went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Fashey went 2-for-2, with a walk and he scored two runs. Jim Moeller went 2-for-3 with a home run, he had two walks and he scored four runs. Jake Gruebele from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Trip went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank, from STMA HS, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will Thorn from Becker HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he walked two. Asher Giese from Burnsville HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Righty sophomore Aiden Motte from Orange Park, Florida threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs and two walks. Their offense included Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska and Blaine Fischer from BBE HS both went 1-for-2. Terrance Moody from SRR HS earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo earned a walk.

STCC CYCLONES 4 DAKOTA COUNTY TECH BLUE KNIGHTS 0

The Cyclones come back after a very tough loss to defeat the Blue Knights, they out hit them five to two, including a big home run and a pitching gem. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS. Carson threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Sam Holthaus, he went 1-for-3 with a huge home run for three big RBIs. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Righty fielder Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and third baseman Terrance Moody earned a walk. Catcher Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Blue Knights starting pitcher was righty sophomore Evan Soeffker from Buffalo HS threw five innings. He gave up four hits four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty freshman LJ Manning from Buffalo HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Blue Knights offense was led by DH Peyton Randall, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Righty fielder Jordan Hull went 1-for-3, catcher Ian George earned a walk and Brady Graumann was hit by a pitch.

RAINY RIVER VOYAGEURS 12 MN SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 8

The Voyageurs out hit the Spartans twelve to nine, including a big first inning, they put up six runs. The starting pitcher wasHDiego Ramos, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. F. DeWolf threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. G.Schmidt threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Voyageurs offense was led by Josue Franco, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Mathias Talarico went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Domingo Olmedo went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Jackson-Anderson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Josh Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brodie Black went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he had a stolen base. The Spartans starting pitcher righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay HS threw one inning He gave up two hits, six runs and four walks. Righty freshman Dain Schroder from Hancock HS threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Dalton Heater threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Logan Pulju, went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Monson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Hamann went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks and he scored three runs. Connor Davis went 2-for-4, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Eoghan Fisher went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Evan Lunde was hit twice by a pitch. Brett Laurin went 1-for-4 and Dain Schroeder walked three times and he scored a run.

ITASCA VIKINGS 16 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 6

The Vikings out hit the Raiders sixteen to nine, including four doubles and a home run and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the Vikings was Aiden Carlson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hayden Smith threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Vikings offense was led by Gage Lund, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kollin Bonerville went 1-for1- with a home run for two RBIs and he had a walk. Jay Atkinson went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Brett Lucko went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Hayden Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored three runs. Kole Paulson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. The Raiders starting pitcher was a righty sophomore Gavin Gast from MHD HS, he threw one inning. he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Justin Walters from Park Center HS threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs and three walks. Righty freshman Braxten Steward from Cheyanne threw one inning. He gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Jaydon Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS gave up one hit, one run and four walks. The Raiders offense was led by Alex Tittrington from St. Paul, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski from Foley HS went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.