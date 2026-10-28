Local Football Teams Face Mixed Results In Section Playoffs

Local Football Teams Face Mixed Results In Section Playoffs

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm saw its season come to an end with a 35-21 loss at Bemidji in the opening round of the Section 8AAAAA playoffs. The Storm's season ends with a 2-7 record.

The Storm trailed 14-13 at halftime and 29-21 after three quarters.

Alex Zimmer threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Connor Winkleman hauled in six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Sauk Rapids-Rice loss.

8AAAAA SCHEDULE (OCTOBER 31st): 

SARTELL @ ALEXANDRIA 2 PM
BEMIDJI @ BRAINERD 2 PM

 

SECTION 5AA 

In Section 5AA, the Cathedral Crusaders were shut out 34-0 by Eden Valley-Watkins. The teams were close in total yardage and time of possession, but turnovers were the difference- Cathedral gave the ball away five times, while Eden Valley-Watkins did not turn the ball over.

The Crusaders' season ends with a 1-8 record.

5AA SCORES AND SCHEDULE: 

PAYNESVILLE 28, ACGC 3
KIMBALL 48, KMS 0

OCTOBER 31st: 

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS @ KIMBALL 2 PM
PAYNESVILLE @ REDWOOD VALLEY 2 PM

 

SECTION 6AA 

STAPLES-MOTLEY 51, MENAHGA 22
HOLDINGFORD 28, WADENA-DEER CREEK 0
ROYALTON 42, PILLAGER 35

OCTOBER 31st: 

ROYALTON @ HOLDINGFORD 2 PM
STAPLES-MOTLEY @ OSAKIS 2 PM

 

SECTION 8AAAA 

PRINCETON 66, TECH 43
LITTLE FALLS 42, DETROIT LAKES 20

OCTOBER 31st: 

LITTLE FALLS @ BECKER 1 PM
PRINCETON @ FERGUS FALLS 1 PM

 

SECTION 6AAA 

NEW LONDON-SPICER 54, APOLLO 13
MELROSE 53, MONTEVIDEO 6
LITCHFIELD 35, SAUK CENTRE 6

OCTOBER 31st: 

LITCHFIELD @ ALBANY 2 PM
NEW LONDON-SPICER @ MELROSE 2 PM

SECTION 2AAAA 

ROCORI 33, ST. PETER 12
HUTCHINSON 35, NEW ULM 0

OCTOBER 31st: 

HUTCHINSON @ MARSHALL 6 PM
ROCORI @ WILMAR 3 PM

 

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, Newsletter, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports