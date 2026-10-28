The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm saw its season come to an end with a 35-21 loss at Bemidji in the opening round of the Section 8AAAAA playoffs. The Storm's season ends with a 2-7 record.

The Storm trailed 14-13 at halftime and 29-21 after three quarters.

Alex Zimmer threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Connor Winkleman hauled in six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Sauk Rapids-Rice loss.

8AAAAA SCHEDULE (OCTOBER 31st):

SARTELL @ ALEXANDRIA 2 PM

BEMIDJI @ BRAINERD 2 PM

SECTION 5AA

In Section 5AA, the Cathedral Crusaders were shut out 34-0 by Eden Valley-Watkins. The teams were close in total yardage and time of possession, but turnovers were the difference- Cathedral gave the ball away five times, while Eden Valley-Watkins did not turn the ball over.

The Crusaders' season ends with a 1-8 record.

5AA SCORES AND SCHEDULE:

PAYNESVILLE 28, ACGC 3

KIMBALL 48, KMS 0

OCTOBER 31st:

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS @ KIMBALL 2 PM

PAYNESVILLE @ REDWOOD VALLEY 2 PM

SECTION 6AA

STAPLES-MOTLEY 51, MENAHGA 22

HOLDINGFORD 28, WADENA-DEER CREEK 0

ROYALTON 42, PILLAGER 35

OCTOBER 31st:

ROYALTON @ HOLDINGFORD 2 PM

STAPLES-MOTLEY @ OSAKIS 2 PM

SECTION 8AAAA

PRINCETON 66, TECH 43

LITTLE FALLS 42, DETROIT LAKES 20

OCTOBER 31st:

LITTLE FALLS @ BECKER 1 PM

PRINCETON @ FERGUS FALLS 1 PM

SECTION 6AAA

NEW LONDON-SPICER 54, APOLLO 13

MELROSE 53, MONTEVIDEO 6

LITCHFIELD 35, SAUK CENTRE 6

OCTOBER 31st:

LITCHFIELD @ ALBANY 2 PM

NEW LONDON-SPICER @ MELROSE 2 PM

SECTION 2AAAA

ROCORI 33, ST. PETER 12

HUTCHINSON 35, NEW ULM 0

OCTOBER 31st:

HUTCHINSON @ MARSHALL 6 PM

ROCORI @ WILMAR 3 PM