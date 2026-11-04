Sartell-St. Stephen football will play at Brainerd in the Section 8-5-A championship Friday at 7pm. The Sabres are on a 5-game win streak after starting the season 1-3.

Sabres Head Coach Weighs in on Success

Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON. He says they had a lot of underclassman gaining experience early in the year and now the team is benefitting from that experience and it's turned into confidence.

Running game has led the way

Sartell has been led this season by running back Jonah Ambrosier. Hentges says "Ambrosier is a fantastic back and is complemented well by Anders Larson, Jackson Knott and Johnny Manion". He says when teams focus on stopping their inside running game, they've been able to get the ball to the outside on toss plays. Hentges also credits the offensive line as "the strength of the team".

Defense Performed well in section semifinal

Hentges credits the Sartell defense for stepping up in the Section semifinals holding Alexandria to just 6 points in an 8-6 Sabre win. He says the defense is fundamentally sound and does so many things well.

Turning Around the Program

Sartell has had some down years recently. The Sabres were 0-9 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and 4-5 last year. Hentges says it is satisfying to see the success this season and credits the young players for putting the work in and dedicating themselves to improving.

Matchup With Brainerd

Sartell lost a close game to Brainerd on September 25, 35-28. Hentges says Brainerd is a good team with dynamic players on offense including their quarterback, sophomore Malik Lauer. He says Lauer is a threat both running the football and throwing it. Hentges is also aware of their motion on offense and how they attempt to confuse a defense. He says the key for them on defense is communication and to make sure they are aligned correctly.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Hentges, click below.

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Jackson Knott DB 6'0" 165 SR 2 Eli Wood WR 5'8" 123 SO 3 Ethan Rademacher RB 5'11" 145 SO 4 Samuel Van Slooten WR 6'2" 180 SR 5 Spencer Brinkerhoff LB 6'0" 180 SR 6 Hunter Torborg WR 5'9" 155 JR 7 Keshawny Reid RB 5'10" 155 SO 8 Eli Vossen RB 5'9" 150 JR 9 Macoy Curry WR 5'9" 140 SO 10 Easton Dingmann QB 6'2" 150 SO 11 Brady Peeters DB 6'3" 165 SR 12 Cayden Flynn WR 6'3" 200 JR 14 Ike Dooner WR 5'9" 130 SO 15 Daylon Holter QB 6'2" 180 JR 16 William Gerads DB 5'8" 150 SR 17 Davis Ahrens QB 6'0" 180 SR 18 Karson Lewis WR 6'1" 185 SR 19 Jaxson Piepenburg DB 5'10" 145 JR 20 Landon Kimble K 6'3" 195 SR 21 Brayson Street RB 6'1" 170 JR 22 Jafton Bahen DB 5'9" 155 JR 23 Jasper Hopes DL 5'10" 175 SR 24 Eli Gerads FB 5'9" 190 JR 25 John Manion LB 6'0" 180 SR 26 Mason McChesney DB 5'8" 144 SR 27 Owen Johnson FB 6'3" 190 JR 28 Jonah Ambrosier RB 5'10" 200 SR 29 Zander Raden WR 5'6" 150 SO 30 Cooper Holman QB 5'11" 130 FR 31 Evan Falk RB 5'6" 135 SO 32 Anders Larson RB 6'2" 215 SR 33 John Brinkerhoff DB 6'1" 175 SR 34 Landon Vos RB 5'10" 148 SO 35 Bryson Ludwig FB 5'11" 165 SO 40 Kobe Lund DL 5'8" 255 JR 42 Liam Chew LB 5'11" 185 SR 43 Owen Wiger RB 5'10" 126 FR 44 Logan Peters FB 5'10" 175 SO 45 Logan Stang LB 6'0" 183 SR 47 Alexander Hemmesch TE 6'2" 195 SO 48 Harper Twining TE 6'1" 176 SO 49 Ashby Kouba FB 6'0" 195 FR 50 Max Buchholz OL 6'0" 175 SO 51 Carter Elliott OL 6'3" 200 SO 52 Bryce Cash OL 5'9" 200 SO 53 Logan Stommes OL 5'10" 153 SO 54 Brett Cummings OL 5'11" 230 SO 55 Isaiah Marek OL 6'1" 155 SO 56 Ephraim Mabrey OL 6'2" 278 JR 57 Jack Seezs OL 6'2" 200 SO 58 Maxwell Holman OL 6'1" 210 JR 60 Jacob Bonfield C 6'2" 300 SO 62 Jaxon Moe OL 5'10" 226 FR 63 Wesley Haase OL 5'10" 250 FR 64 Duke Gaines DL 6'0" 225 SR 65 Reignyn Amren-Xayasith OL 5'11" 260 SO 66 Nikolas Berger OL 6'3" 215 SR 67 Fabian Sanchez Morales OL 6'0" 228 SO 68 Jonathan Jarnot OL 6'0" 260 FR 70 Mason Toivola OL 5'10" 185 SR 71 Ian Meester OL 6'6" 292 JR 72 Carter Allen DL 6'3" 200 JR 73 Jack Wiger OL 6'1" 202 FR 74 Dominik Lighthall OL 6'0" 277 SR 75 Keaton Sabrowsky C 6'3" 293 JR 77 Peter Do OL 6'2" 260 SR 78 Jayden Jursa OL 5'10" 275 SR 79 Juan Valoyes OL 6'4" 304 JR 80 Collin Otto WR 6'3" 180 SR 81 Mekhi Wilson WR 5'7" 127 FR 84 Nathanial Will TE 6'4" 185 SO 86 Logan Burggraff WR 5'8" 145 SR 87 Eli Gill TE 6'5" 200 JR 88 William Hemmesch LB 6'2" 180 SR 89 Otto Lang TE 6'2" 215 FR