Sabres Surge Into Championship After Five Straight Wins This Season
Sartell-St. Stephen football will play at Brainerd in the Section 8-5-A championship Friday at 7pm. The Sabres are on a 5-game win streak after starting the season 1-3.
Sabres Head Coach Weighs in on Success
Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON. He says they had a lot of underclassman gaining experience early in the year and now the team is benefitting from that experience and it's turned into confidence.
Running game has led the way
Sartell has been led this season by running back Jonah Ambrosier. Hentges says "Ambrosier is a fantastic back and is complemented well by Anders Larson, Jackson Knott and Johnny Manion". He says when teams focus on stopping their inside running game, they've been able to get the ball to the outside on toss plays. Hentges also credits the offensive line as "the strength of the team".
Defense Performed well in section semifinal
Hentges credits the Sartell defense for stepping up in the Section semifinals holding Alexandria to just 6 points in an 8-6 Sabre win. He says the defense is fundamentally sound and does so many things well.
Turning Around the Program
Sartell has had some down years recently. The Sabres were 0-9 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and 4-5 last year. Hentges says it is satisfying to see the success this season and credits the young players for putting the work in and dedicating themselves to improving.
Matchup With Brainerd
Sartell lost a close game to Brainerd on September 25, 35-28. Hentges says Brainerd is a good team with dynamic players on offense including their quarterback, sophomore Malik Lauer. He says Lauer is a threat both running the football and throwing it. Hentges is also aware of their motion on offense and how they attempt to confuse a defense. He says the key for them on defense is communication and to make sure they are aligned correctly.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Hentges, click below.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Jackson Knott
|DB
|6'0"
|165
|SR
|2
|Eli Wood
|WR
|5'8"
|123
|SO
|3
|Ethan Rademacher
|RB
|5'11"
|145
|SO
|4
|Samuel Van Slooten
|WR
|6'2"
|180
|SR
|5
|Spencer Brinkerhoff
|LB
|6'0"
|180
|SR
|6
|Hunter Torborg
|WR
|5'9"
|155
|JR
|7
|Keshawny Reid
|RB
|5'10"
|155
|SO
|8
|Eli Vossen
|RB
|5'9"
|150
|JR
|9
|Macoy Curry
|WR
|5'9"
|140
|SO
|10
|Easton Dingmann
|QB
|6'2"
|150
|SO
|11
|Brady Peeters
|DB
|6'3"
|165
|SR
|12
|Cayden Flynn
|WR
|6'3"
|200
|JR
|14
|Ike Dooner
|WR
|5'9"
|130
|SO
|15
|Daylon Holter
|QB
|6'2"
|180
|JR
|16
|William Gerads
|DB
|5'8"
|150
|SR
|17
|Davis Ahrens
|QB
|6'0"
|180
|SR
|18
|Karson Lewis
|WR
|6'1"
|185
|SR
|19
|Jaxson Piepenburg
|DB
|5'10"
|145
|JR
|20
|Landon Kimble
|K
|6'3"
|195
|SR
|21
|Brayson Street
|RB
|6'1"
|170
|JR
|22
|Jafton Bahen
|DB
|5'9"
|155
|JR
|23
|Jasper Hopes
|DL
|5'10"
|175
|SR
|24
|Eli Gerads
|FB
|5'9"
|190
|JR
|25
|John Manion
|LB
|6'0"
|180
|SR
|26
|Mason McChesney
|DB
|5'8"
|144
|SR
|27
|Owen Johnson
|FB
|6'3"
|190
|JR
|28
|Jonah Ambrosier
|RB
|5'10"
|200
|SR
|29
|Zander Raden
|WR
|5'6"
|150
|SO
|30
|Cooper Holman
|QB
|5'11"
|130
|FR
|31
|Evan Falk
|RB
|5'6"
|135
|SO
|32
|Anders Larson
|RB
|6'2"
|215
|SR
|33
|John Brinkerhoff
|DB
|6'1"
|175
|SR
|34
|Landon Vos
|RB
|5'10"
|148
|SO
|35
|Bryson Ludwig
|FB
|5'11"
|165
|SO
|40
|Kobe Lund
|DL
|5'8"
|255
|JR
|42
|Liam Chew
|LB
|5'11"
|185
|SR
|43
|Owen Wiger
|RB
|5'10"
|126
|FR
|44
|Logan Peters
|FB
|5'10"
|175
|SO
|45
|Logan Stang
|LB
|6'0"
|183
|SR
|47
|Alexander Hemmesch
|TE
|6'2"
|195
|SO
|48
|Harper Twining
|TE
|6'1"
|176
|SO
|49
|Ashby Kouba
|FB
|6'0"
|195
|FR
|50
|Max Buchholz
|OL
|6'0"
|175
|SO
|51
|Carter Elliott
|OL
|6'3"
|200
|SO
|52
|Bryce Cash
|OL
|5'9"
|200
|SO
|53
|Logan Stommes
|OL
|5'10"
|153
|SO
|54
|Brett Cummings
|OL
|5'11"
|230
|SO
|55
|Isaiah Marek
|OL
|6'1"
|155
|SO
|56
|Ephraim Mabrey
|OL
|6'2"
|278
|JR
|57
|Jack Seezs
|OL
|6'2"
|200
|SO
|58
|Maxwell Holman
|OL
|6'1"
|210
|JR
|60
|Jacob Bonfield
|C
|6'2"
|300
|SO
|62
|Jaxon Moe
|OL
|5'10"
|226
|FR
|63
|Wesley Haase
|OL
|5'10"
|250
|FR
|64
|Duke Gaines
|DL
|6'0"
|225
|SR
|65
|Reignyn Amren-Xayasith
|OL
|5'11"
|260
|SO
|66
|Nikolas Berger
|OL
|6'3"
|215
|SR
|67
|Fabian Sanchez Morales
|OL
|6'0"
|228
|SO
|68
|Jonathan Jarnot
|OL
|6'0"
|260
|FR
|70
|Mason Toivola
|OL
|5'10"
|185
|SR
|71
|Ian Meester
|OL
|6'6"
|292
|JR
|72
|Carter Allen
|DL
|6'3"
|200
|JR
|73
|Jack Wiger
|OL
|6'1"
|202
|FR
|74
|Dominik Lighthall
|OL
|6'0"
|277
|SR
|75
|Keaton Sabrowsky
|C
|6'3"
|293
|JR
|77
|Peter Do
|OL
|6'2"
|260
|SR
|78
|Jayden Jursa
|OL
|5'10"
|275
|SR
|79
|Juan Valoyes
|OL
|6'4"
|304
|JR
|80
|Collin Otto
|WR
|6'3"
|180
|SR
|81
|Mekhi Wilson
|WR
|5'7"
|127
|FR
|84
|Nathanial Will
|TE
|6'4"
|185
|SO
|86
|Logan Burggraff
|WR
|5'8"
|145
|SR
|87
|Eli Gill
|TE
|6'5"
|200
|JR
|88
|William Hemmesch
|LB
|6'2"
|180
|SR
|89
|Otto Lang
|TE
|6'2"
|215
|FR