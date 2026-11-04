Sabres Surge Into Championship After Five Straight Wins This Season

Sabres Surge Into Championship After Five Straight Wins This Season

Photo courtesy of Scott Hentges

Sartell-St. Stephen football will play at Brainerd in the Section 8-5-A championship Friday at 7pm. The Sabres are on a 5-game win streak after starting the season 1-3.

Sabres Head Coach Weighs in on Success

Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON.  He says they had a lot of underclassman gaining experience early in the year and now the team is benefitting from that experience and it's turned into confidence.

Running game has led the way

Sartell has been led this season by running back Jonah Ambrosier.  Hentges says "Ambrosier is a fantastic back and is complemented well by Anders Larson, Jackson Knott and Johnny Manion".   He says when teams focus on stopping their inside running game, they've been able to get the ball to the outside on toss plays.  Hentges also credits the offensive line as "the strength of the team".

Defense Performed well in section semifinal

Hentges credits the Sartell defense for stepping up in the Section semifinals holding Alexandria to just 6 points in an 8-6 Sabre win.  He says the defense is fundamentally sound and does so many things well.

Turning Around the Program

Sartell has had some down years recently.  The Sabres were 0-9 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and 4-5 last year.  Hentges says it is satisfying to see the success this season and credits the young players for putting the work in and dedicating themselves to improving.

Matchup With Brainerd

Sartell lost a close game to Brainerd on September 25, 35-28.  Hentges says Brainerd is a good team with dynamic players on offense including their quarterback, sophomore Malik Lauer.   He says Lauer is a threat both running the football and throwing it.  Hentges is also aware of their motion on offense and how they attempt to confuse a defense.  He says the key for them on defense is communication and to make sure they are aligned correctly.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Hentges, click below.

 

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Jackson KnottDB6'0"165SR
2Eli WoodWR5'8"123SO
3Ethan RademacherRB5'11"145SO
4Samuel Van SlootenWR6'2"180SR
5Spencer BrinkerhoffLB6'0"180SR
6Hunter TorborgWR5'9"155JR
7Keshawny ReidRB5'10"155SO
8Eli VossenRB5'9"150JR
9Macoy CurryWR5'9"140SO
10Easton DingmannQB6'2"150SO
11Brady PeetersDB6'3"165SR
12Cayden FlynnWR6'3"200JR
14Ike DoonerWR5'9"130SO
15Daylon HolterQB6'2"180JR
16William GeradsDB5'8"150SR
17Davis AhrensQB6'0"180SR
18Karson LewisWR6'1"185SR
19Jaxson PiepenburgDB5'10"145JR
20Landon KimbleK6'3"195SR
21Brayson StreetRB6'1"170JR
22Jafton BahenDB5'9"155JR
23Jasper HopesDL5'10"175SR
24Eli GeradsFB5'9"190JR
25John ManionLB6'0"180SR
26Mason McChesneyDB5'8"144SR
27Owen JohnsonFB6'3"190JR
28Jonah AmbrosierRB5'10"200SR
29Zander RadenWR5'6"150SO
30Cooper HolmanQB5'11"130FR
31Evan FalkRB5'6"135SO
32Anders LarsonRB6'2"215SR
33John BrinkerhoffDB6'1"175SR
34Landon VosRB5'10"148SO
35Bryson LudwigFB5'11"165SO
40Kobe LundDL5'8"255JR
42Liam ChewLB5'11"185SR
43Owen WigerRB5'10"126FR
44Logan PetersFB5'10"175SO
45Logan StangLB6'0"183SR
47Alexander HemmeschTE6'2"195SO
48Harper TwiningTE6'1"176SO
49Ashby KoubaFB6'0"195FR
50Max BuchholzOL6'0"175SO
51Carter ElliottOL6'3"200SO
52Bryce CashOL5'9"200SO
53Logan StommesOL5'10"153SO
54Brett CummingsOL5'11"230SO
55Isaiah MarekOL6'1"155SO
56Ephraim MabreyOL6'2"278JR
57Jack SeezsOL6'2"200SO
58Maxwell HolmanOL6'1"210JR
60Jacob BonfieldC6'2"300SO
62Jaxon MoeOL5'10"226FR
63Wesley HaaseOL5'10"250FR
64Duke GainesDL6'0"225SR
65Reignyn Amren-XayasithOL5'11"260SO
66Nikolas BergerOL6'3"215SR
67Fabian Sanchez MoralesOL6'0"228SO
68Jonathan JarnotOL6'0"260FR
70Mason ToivolaOL5'10"185SR
71Ian MeesterOL6'6"292JR
72Carter AllenDL6'3"200JR
73Jack WigerOL6'1"202FR
74Dominik LighthallOL6'0"277SR
75Keaton SabrowskyC6'3"293JR
77Peter DoOL6'2"260SR
78Jayden JursaOL5'10"275SR
79Juan ValoyesOL6'4"304JR
80Collin OttoWR6'3"180SR
81Mekhi WilsonWR5'7"127FR
84Nathanial WillTE6'4"185SO
86Logan BurggraffWR5'8"145SR
87Eli GillTE6'5"200JR
88William HemmeschLB6'2"180SR
89Otto LangTE6'2"215FR

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Filed Under: Sartell Football
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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