Royalton Heads To Fargodome With State Berth On The Line

Royalton Heads To Fargodome With State Berth On The Line

Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Arnzen

The Royalton football team is just 1 win away from a State Tournament berth.  The Royals will play Osakis Friday afternoon at 12:30pm at the Fargodome in the Section 6AA Final.  Royalton is the #3 seed while Osakis is the #1 seed.   Royalton defeated Osakis 36-34 on October 9th in their lone meeting this season.

Royals Head Coach Jamie Morford

The 6-4 Royals are coached by Jamie Morford, who joined me on WJON.  Morford feels they are playing their best football right now by getting better week by week and game by game.  He believes the section this season is pretty wide open with so many equal teams.

Top Players for Royalton

Morford says senior receiver Max Vannurden has "been a special player for us".  He says he's been used at receiver and running back or whatever they need him to be.  Morford says "he's a gifted athlete and a very good middle linebacker".  He is also very proud of their offensive and defensive lines this season.  Royalton's quarterback this season has been junior Connor Boser.  Morford says "he's done a great job as a first year starter running the offense.  Morford says "It's been fun to watch this group as a team come together".

Depth on the Line

Morford says they have lots of depth on the offensive and defensive lines this season, which is something he hasn't had often in his 25 years of coaching in Royalton.  He says "I've been gifted with extra linemen".  Morford says many of these guys play both sides of the ball but they are able to rotate players on defense.

The Section Final Matchup

Royalton won the first meeting against Osakis 36-34 on October 9.  Morford says "it's hard to beat a good team twice".  He says Osakis are well coached, disciplined and will be tough to beat.  Morford says they have confidence heading into the section final but know they will need to play well to win.

Community Support

Morford says students, families and the community have been supportive of the team and he hopes to see a big crowd in Fargo Friday.  He says the distance away and close proximity to the deer hunting opener could keep a few fans from making the trip.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jamie Morford, click below.

 

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Reed RevoirWR5'11"150SR
2Connor BoserQB6'0"170JR
3Colton BurggraffRB5'11"165JR
4Max VannurdenWR6'3"200SR
5Maxwell ChisholmRB5'10"145JR
6Jordan HawkinsTE6'0"190JR
7Dane MorganWR5'8"135SO
8Dylan CookWR6'1"140SO
9Ryan SwensonWR6'0"160JR
10Jayden VadnaisQB6'2"160FR
12Nathanael ZiwickiWR6'1"145JR
13Aidan WestlingWR5'11"150SR
15Brady MontagWR5'10"160SO
16Hunter KlossWR6'0"155JR
19Spencer SchmidtbauerWR6'0"150SO
20Jaxon GrittnerWR5'11"150SO
22Spencer BauerRB5'8"150JR
23Kaden WardTE6'2"205SO
25Declan GreerRB5'11"160SO
28Izayah HolmTE5'9"160SO
30Benjamin NovakWR5'10"140JR
32Gage MeyerRB5'8"145FR
33Kane NeisenTE6'3"200SR
50Isaac CzechOL5'10"180SR
51Hunter RichterOL6'0"215SO
52Chance MickOL6'0"190JR
53William MarschelOL6'2"205FR
54Elijah BorjasOL6'0"210SR
55Dominic MarschelOL6'3"270JR
56Noah KorollOL6'3"180SR
62Daniel DaakOL6'1"225JR
65Carson OlberdingOL6'0"255SO
70Samuel PoppOL6'2"250SO
71Oliver HeroldOL6'3"260JR
79Henry RajkowskiOL6'5"250SO

 

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Filed Under: High School Football, Royalton
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Sports, St. Cloud News

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