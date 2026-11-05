The Royalton football team is just 1 win away from a State Tournament berth. The Royals will play Osakis Friday afternoon at 12:30pm at the Fargodome in the Section 6AA Final. Royalton is the #3 seed while Osakis is the #1 seed. Royalton defeated Osakis 36-34 on October 9th in their lone meeting this season.

Royals Head Coach Jamie Morford

The 6-4 Royals are coached by Jamie Morford, who joined me on WJON. Morford feels they are playing their best football right now by getting better week by week and game by game. He believes the section this season is pretty wide open with so many equal teams.

Top Players for Royalton

Morford says senior receiver Max Vannurden has "been a special player for us". He says he's been used at receiver and running back or whatever they need him to be. Morford says "he's a gifted athlete and a very good middle linebacker". He is also very proud of their offensive and defensive lines this season. Royalton's quarterback this season has been junior Connor Boser. Morford says "he's done a great job as a first year starter running the offense. Morford says "It's been fun to watch this group as a team come together".

Depth on the Line

Morford says they have lots of depth on the offensive and defensive lines this season, which is something he hasn't had often in his 25 years of coaching in Royalton. He says "I've been gifted with extra linemen". Morford says many of these guys play both sides of the ball but they are able to rotate players on defense.

The Section Final Matchup

Royalton won the first meeting against Osakis 36-34 on October 9. Morford says "it's hard to beat a good team twice". He says Osakis are well coached, disciplined and will be tough to beat. Morford says they have confidence heading into the section final but know they will need to play well to win.

Community Support

Morford says students, families and the community have been supportive of the team and he hopes to see a big crowd in Fargo Friday. He says the distance away and close proximity to the deer hunting opener could keep a few fans from making the trip.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jamie Morford, click below.

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Reed Revoir WR 5'11" 150 SR 2 Connor Boser QB 6'0" 170 JR 3 Colton Burggraff RB 5'11" 165 JR 4 Max Vannurden WR 6'3" 200 SR 5 Maxwell Chisholm RB 5'10" 145 JR 6 Jordan Hawkins TE 6'0" 190 JR 7 Dane Morgan WR 5'8" 135 SO 8 Dylan Cook WR 6'1" 140 SO 9 Ryan Swenson WR 6'0" 160 JR 10 Jayden Vadnais QB 6'2" 160 FR 12 Nathanael Ziwicki WR 6'1" 145 JR 13 Aidan Westling WR 5'11" 150 SR 15 Brady Montag WR 5'10" 160 SO 16 Hunter Kloss WR 6'0" 155 JR 19 Spencer Schmidtbauer WR 6'0" 150 SO 20 Jaxon Grittner WR 5'11" 150 SO 22 Spencer Bauer RB 5'8" 150 JR 23 Kaden Ward TE 6'2" 205 SO 25 Declan Greer RB 5'11" 160 SO 28 Izayah Holm TE 5'9" 160 SO 30 Benjamin Novak WR 5'10" 140 JR 32 Gage Meyer RB 5'8" 145 FR 33 Kane Neisen TE 6'3" 200 SR 50 Isaac Czech OL 5'10" 180 SR 51 Hunter Richter OL 6'0" 215 SO 52 Chance Mick OL 6'0" 190 JR 53 William Marschel OL 6'2" 205 FR 54 Elijah Borjas OL 6'0" 210 SR 55 Dominic Marschel OL 6'3" 270 JR 56 Noah Koroll OL 6'3" 180 SR 62 Daniel Daak OL 6'1" 225 JR 65 Carson Olberding OL 6'0" 255 SO 70 Samuel Popp OL 6'2" 250 SO 71 Oliver Herold OL 6'3" 260 JR 79 Henry Rajkowski OL 6'5" 250 SO