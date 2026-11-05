Royalton Heads To Fargodome With State Berth On The Line
The Royalton football team is just 1 win away from a State Tournament berth. The Royals will play Osakis Friday afternoon at 12:30pm at the Fargodome in the Section 6AA Final. Royalton is the #3 seed while Osakis is the #1 seed. Royalton defeated Osakis 36-34 on October 9th in their lone meeting this season.
Royals Head Coach Jamie Morford
The 6-4 Royals are coached by Jamie Morford, who joined me on WJON. Morford feels they are playing their best football right now by getting better week by week and game by game. He believes the section this season is pretty wide open with so many equal teams.
Top Players for Royalton
Morford says senior receiver Max Vannurden has "been a special player for us". He says he's been used at receiver and running back or whatever they need him to be. Morford says "he's a gifted athlete and a very good middle linebacker". He is also very proud of their offensive and defensive lines this season. Royalton's quarterback this season has been junior Connor Boser. Morford says "he's done a great job as a first year starter running the offense. Morford says "It's been fun to watch this group as a team come together".
Depth on the Line
Morford says they have lots of depth on the offensive and defensive lines this season, which is something he hasn't had often in his 25 years of coaching in Royalton. He says "I've been gifted with extra linemen". Morford says many of these guys play both sides of the ball but they are able to rotate players on defense.
The Section Final Matchup
Royalton won the first meeting against Osakis 36-34 on October 9. Morford says "it's hard to beat a good team twice". He says Osakis are well coached, disciplined and will be tough to beat. Morford says they have confidence heading into the section final but know they will need to play well to win.
Community Support
Morford says students, families and the community have been supportive of the team and he hopes to see a big crowd in Fargo Friday. He says the distance away and close proximity to the deer hunting opener could keep a few fans from making the trip.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jamie Morford, click below.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Reed Revoir
|WR
|5'11"
|150
|SR
|2
|Connor Boser
|QB
|6'0"
|170
|JR
|3
|Colton Burggraff
|RB
|5'11"
|165
|JR
|4
|Max Vannurden
|WR
|6'3"
|200
|SR
|5
|Maxwell Chisholm
|RB
|5'10"
|145
|JR
|6
|Jordan Hawkins
|TE
|6'0"
|190
|JR
|7
|Dane Morgan
|WR
|5'8"
|135
|SO
|8
|Dylan Cook
|WR
|6'1"
|140
|SO
|9
|Ryan Swenson
|WR
|6'0"
|160
|JR
|10
|Jayden Vadnais
|QB
|6'2"
|160
|FR
|12
|Nathanael Ziwicki
|WR
|6'1"
|145
|JR
|13
|Aidan Westling
|WR
|5'11"
|150
|SR
|15
|Brady Montag
|WR
|5'10"
|160
|SO
|16
|Hunter Kloss
|WR
|6'0"
|155
|JR
|19
|Spencer Schmidtbauer
|WR
|6'0"
|150
|SO
|20
|Jaxon Grittner
|WR
|5'11"
|150
|SO
|22
|Spencer Bauer
|RB
|5'8"
|150
|JR
|23
|Kaden Ward
|TE
|6'2"
|205
|SO
|25
|Declan Greer
|RB
|5'11"
|160
|SO
|28
|Izayah Holm
|TE
|5'9"
|160
|SO
|30
|Benjamin Novak
|WR
|5'10"
|140
|JR
|32
|Gage Meyer
|RB
|5'8"
|145
|FR
|33
|Kane Neisen
|TE
|6'3"
|200
|SR
|50
|Isaac Czech
|OL
|5'10"
|180
|SR
|51
|Hunter Richter
|OL
|6'0"
|215
|SO
|52
|Chance Mick
|OL
|6'0"
|190
|JR
|53
|William Marschel
|OL
|6'2"
|205
|FR
|54
|Elijah Borjas
|OL
|6'0"
|210
|SR
|55
|Dominic Marschel
|OL
|6'3"
|270
|JR
|56
|Noah Koroll
|OL
|6'3"
|180
|SR
|62
|Daniel Daak
|OL
|6'1"
|225
|JR
|65
|Carson Olberding
|OL
|6'0"
|255
|SO
|70
|Samuel Popp
|OL
|6'2"
|250
|SO
|71
|Oliver Herold
|OL
|6'3"
|260
|JR
|79
|Henry Rajkowski
|OL
|6'5"
|250
|SO