The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat the ROCORI Spartans 3-0 in the Section 8AAA girls volleyball semifinals Wednesday night at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Set scores were 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22.

Josie Anderson had a big game for the Storm with 18 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, Teagan Eggert added a team-high 15 blocks and Aubrey Wolfe charted 18 set assists in Sauk Rapids-Rice's win.

The Storm are the top seed in Section 8AAA and will host #2 seed Detroit Lakes on Saturday evening, with the match starting at 5 p.m.. The Lakers topped #3 seed Annandale 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State High School League's Girls Volleyball Tournament will be played in St. Paul at Grand Casino Arena beginning on November 11th. The Storm appeared in the 2025 tournament as the #4 seed before falling 3-1 to #5 Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals.