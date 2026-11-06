Young Kimball Team Rides Win Streak Into Section Final

Young Kimball Team Rides Win Streak Into Section Final

Photo courtesy of Kimball Athletics

The Kimball football team takes a 4-game win streak into tonight's section 5AA final against Redwood Valley at Apollo High School in St. Cloud at 6pm.  Kimball is 7-3 entering the game having lost to top seeded Redwood Valley in their first meeting on October 9, 38-18.

Young Teams Gained Experience

Kimball head coach Clay Anderson joined me on WJON.  Anderson says "It's really been fun year for us...going into the season we knew we're going to be really young and that held true".  He says they've been playing a lot of freshman, sophomores and juniors with just 4 seniors that play.  Anderson says "at the beginning of the year I'm not sure we were playing any defense and now we're playing some fairly decent defense".  He says "it' been fun to see the kids grow from where we started to where we are now".

Coachable Kids

Anderson says he gives the young players a lot of credit as they've "soaked up everything" the coaching staff has been teaching them.  He tells the sophomores, based on their experience, they aren't sophomores anymore, they are juniors.

Kimball's Top Performers

Anderson says Senior Max Jansky "has had a really good year at defensive tackle".  Jansky has had 54 tackles with 21 of those for a loss.  Jansky is also Kimball's leading rusher.  Anderson says Jansky "is very quick and good sized".  Blake Lahr is Kimball's quarterback.  Anderson says "he's had a really good year".  He played last season as a freshman.  Anderson believes Lahr has good vision as a rusher and has gained poise in the pocket with just 1 interception thrown this season.

Other top performers include Brayden Johnson at receiver and defensive tackle, Garret Rosenow at center and linebacker and Chase Winter at guard on offense and nose guard on defense.

Tough Matchup with Redwood Valley

Redwood Valley will be a challenge for Kimball.  Anderson says "they are really good... Lundeen at quarterback is a special player".  Zack Lundeen was selected as the player of the year in the district.  Anderson is also concerned about running back Lucas Fuhr.  Redwood Valley is coached by Matt Lundeen, the son of legendary Becker head coach Dwight Lundeen.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Clay Anderson, click below.

 

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Lance SchiefelbeinWR5'8"130SO
2Blake LahrQB6'0"175SO
3Ryan DonnayRB5'8"150JR
4Kole KnausWR5'9"155JR
5Ryder SchwietersWR5'10"140JR
6Keagan InglettRB5'6"130SO
7Henry ArnoldWR5'10"145JR
8Joshua LochWR5'11"150SR
9Maximus JanskyRB6'1"200SR
11Markus PippenWR5'10"140SO
12Blayze LaRocheTE6'2"210SO
14Marcus LoehrerQB5'10"150FR
15Theodore AdolphTE5'10"145FR
16Jack SchiefelbeinWR5'3"120FR
21Graham GregersonWR6'1"165JR
23Cullen KangasRB6'0"165SO
24Timothy DonnayWR5'6"135FR
28Blake MertenRB5'7"150FR
30Ross VinarRB5'9"180SO
32Teagan VanNurdenRB5'7"160SO
34Nolan DiederichRB5'10"185FR
43Tyler KiffmeyerTE6'2"190SR
50Garret RosenowC5'11"214SR
51Ezra GutwasserOL5'10"150FR
52Gavin PelzerOL6'2"160FR
53Ethan GourneauOT6'0"210SO
54Oliver ZwackOT5'11"185SO
55Cody HendricksOL6'2"170SO
56Landan SchneiderOT5'9"280SO
60Zachery AmicOT5'11"200JR
62Noah SolbroOL5'11"190SO
64Carson HammerschmidtC6'1"220SO
66Jamison ZollerOG6'0"190JR
72Chase WinterOG6'1"215SO
73Amery BollmanOL5'9"215FR
74Johnathan LoehrerOG6'1"215JR
75Kolby FosterOT6'3"230SO
79Destyn MehrOT6'5"279JR
80Donovon MeyerDE6'1"180SR
81Nate PicconattoWR6'3"159SR
83Brayden JohnsonTE6'2"194SR
84Huxley ZollerWR6'1"160SO
90Sky LandwehrWR5'6"135FR

 

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Filed Under: Kimball Football
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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