Young Kimball Team Rides Win Streak Into Section Final
The Kimball football team takes a 4-game win streak into tonight's section 5AA final against Redwood Valley at Apollo High School in St. Cloud at 6pm. Kimball is 7-3 entering the game having lost to top seeded Redwood Valley in their first meeting on October 9, 38-18.
Young Teams Gained Experience
Kimball head coach Clay Anderson joined me on WJON. Anderson says "It's really been fun year for us...going into the season we knew we're going to be really young and that held true". He says they've been playing a lot of freshman, sophomores and juniors with just 4 seniors that play. Anderson says "at the beginning of the year I'm not sure we were playing any defense and now we're playing some fairly decent defense". He says "it' been fun to see the kids grow from where we started to where we are now".
Coachable Kids
Anderson says he gives the young players a lot of credit as they've "soaked up everything" the coaching staff has been teaching them. He tells the sophomores, based on their experience, they aren't sophomores anymore, they are juniors.
Kimball's Top Performers
Anderson says Senior Max Jansky "has had a really good year at defensive tackle". Jansky has had 54 tackles with 21 of those for a loss. Jansky is also Kimball's leading rusher. Anderson says Jansky "is very quick and good sized". Blake Lahr is Kimball's quarterback. Anderson says "he's had a really good year". He played last season as a freshman. Anderson believes Lahr has good vision as a rusher and has gained poise in the pocket with just 1 interception thrown this season.
Other top performers include Brayden Johnson at receiver and defensive tackle, Garret Rosenow at center and linebacker and Chase Winter at guard on offense and nose guard on defense.
Tough Matchup with Redwood Valley
Redwood Valley will be a challenge for Kimball. Anderson says "they are really good... Lundeen at quarterback is a special player". Zack Lundeen was selected as the player of the year in the district. Anderson is also concerned about running back Lucas Fuhr. Redwood Valley is coached by Matt Lundeen, the son of legendary Becker head coach Dwight Lundeen.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Clay Anderson, click below.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Lance Schiefelbein
|WR
|5'8"
|130
|SO
|2
|Blake Lahr
|QB
|6'0"
|175
|SO
|3
|Ryan Donnay
|RB
|5'8"
|150
|JR
|4
|Kole Knaus
|WR
|5'9"
|155
|JR
|5
|Ryder Schwieters
|WR
|5'10"
|140
|JR
|6
|Keagan Inglett
|RB
|5'6"
|130
|SO
|7
|Henry Arnold
|WR
|5'10"
|145
|JR
|8
|Joshua Loch
|WR
|5'11"
|150
|SR
|9
|Maximus Jansky
|RB
|6'1"
|200
|SR
|11
|Markus Pippen
|WR
|5'10"
|140
|SO
|12
|Blayze LaRoche
|TE
|6'2"
|210
|SO
|14
|Marcus Loehrer
|QB
|5'10"
|150
|FR
|15
|Theodore Adolph
|TE
|5'10"
|145
|FR
|16
|Jack Schiefelbein
|WR
|5'3"
|120
|FR
|21
|Graham Gregerson
|WR
|6'1"
|165
|JR
|23
|Cullen Kangas
|RB
|6'0"
|165
|SO
|24
|Timothy Donnay
|WR
|5'6"
|135
|FR
|28
|Blake Merten
|RB
|5'7"
|150
|FR
|30
|Ross Vinar
|RB
|5'9"
|180
|SO
|32
|Teagan VanNurden
|RB
|5'7"
|160
|SO
|34
|Nolan Diederich
|RB
|5'10"
|185
|FR
|43
|Tyler Kiffmeyer
|TE
|6'2"
|190
|SR
|50
|Garret Rosenow
|C
|5'11"
|214
|SR
|51
|Ezra Gutwasser
|OL
|5'10"
|150
|FR
|52
|Gavin Pelzer
|OL
|6'2"
|160
|FR
|53
|Ethan Gourneau
|OT
|6'0"
|210
|SO
|54
|Oliver Zwack
|OT
|5'11"
|185
|SO
|55
|Cody Hendricks
|OL
|6'2"
|170
|SO
|56
|Landan Schneider
|OT
|5'9"
|280
|SO
|60
|Zachery Amic
|OT
|5'11"
|200
|JR
|62
|Noah Solbro
|OL
|5'11"
|190
|SO
|64
|Carson Hammerschmidt
|C
|6'1"
|220
|SO
|66
|Jamison Zoller
|OG
|6'0"
|190
|JR
|72
|Chase Winter
|OG
|6'1"
|215
|SO
|73
|Amery Bollman
|OL
|5'9"
|215
|FR
|74
|Johnathan Loehrer
|OG
|6'1"
|215
|JR
|75
|Kolby Foster
|OT
|6'3"
|230
|SO
|79
|Destyn Mehr
|OT
|6'5"
|279
|JR
|80
|Donovon Meyer
|DE
|6'1"
|180
|SR
|81
|Nate Picconatto
|WR
|6'3"
|159
|SR
|83
|Brayden Johnson
|TE
|6'2"
|194
|SR
|84
|Huxley Zoller
|WR
|6'1"
|160
|SO
|90
|Sky Landwehr
|WR
|5'6"
|135
|FR