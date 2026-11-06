The Kimball football team takes a 4-game win streak into tonight's section 5AA final against Redwood Valley at Apollo High School in St. Cloud at 6pm. Kimball is 7-3 entering the game having lost to top seeded Redwood Valley in their first meeting on October 9, 38-18.

Young Teams Gained Experience

Kimball head coach Clay Anderson joined me on WJON. Anderson says "It's really been fun year for us...going into the season we knew we're going to be really young and that held true". He says they've been playing a lot of freshman, sophomores and juniors with just 4 seniors that play. Anderson says "at the beginning of the year I'm not sure we were playing any defense and now we're playing some fairly decent defense". He says "it' been fun to see the kids grow from where we started to where we are now".

Coachable Kids

Anderson says he gives the young players a lot of credit as they've "soaked up everything" the coaching staff has been teaching them. He tells the sophomores, based on their experience, they aren't sophomores anymore, they are juniors.

Kimball's Top Performers

Anderson says Senior Max Jansky "has had a really good year at defensive tackle". Jansky has had 54 tackles with 21 of those for a loss. Jansky is also Kimball's leading rusher. Anderson says Jansky "is very quick and good sized". Blake Lahr is Kimball's quarterback. Anderson says "he's had a really good year". He played last season as a freshman. Anderson believes Lahr has good vision as a rusher and has gained poise in the pocket with just 1 interception thrown this season.

Other top performers include Brayden Johnson at receiver and defensive tackle, Garret Rosenow at center and linebacker and Chase Winter at guard on offense and nose guard on defense.

Tough Matchup with Redwood Valley

Redwood Valley will be a challenge for Kimball. Anderson says "they are really good... Lundeen at quarterback is a special player". Zack Lundeen was selected as the player of the year in the district. Anderson is also concerned about running back Lucas Fuhr. Redwood Valley is coached by Matt Lundeen, the son of legendary Becker head coach Dwight Lundeen.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Clay Anderson, click below.

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Lance Schiefelbein WR 5'8" 130 SO 2 Blake Lahr QB 6'0" 175 SO 3 Ryan Donnay RB 5'8" 150 JR 4 Kole Knaus WR 5'9" 155 JR 5 Ryder Schwieters WR 5'10" 140 JR 6 Keagan Inglett RB 5'6" 130 SO 7 Henry Arnold WR 5'10" 145 JR 8 Joshua Loch WR 5'11" 150 SR 9 Maximus Jansky RB 6'1" 200 SR 11 Markus Pippen WR 5'10" 140 SO 12 Blayze LaRoche TE 6'2" 210 SO 14 Marcus Loehrer QB 5'10" 150 FR 15 Theodore Adolph TE 5'10" 145 FR 16 Jack Schiefelbein WR 5'3" 120 FR 21 Graham Gregerson WR 6'1" 165 JR 23 Cullen Kangas RB 6'0" 165 SO 24 Timothy Donnay WR 5'6" 135 FR 28 Blake Merten RB 5'7" 150 FR 30 Ross Vinar RB 5'9" 180 SO 32 Teagan VanNurden RB 5'7" 160 SO 34 Nolan Diederich RB 5'10" 185 FR 43 Tyler Kiffmeyer TE 6'2" 190 SR 50 Garret Rosenow C 5'11" 214 SR 51 Ezra Gutwasser OL 5'10" 150 FR 52 Gavin Pelzer OL 6'2" 160 FR 53 Ethan Gourneau OT 6'0" 210 SO 54 Oliver Zwack OT 5'11" 185 SO 55 Cody Hendricks OL 6'2" 170 SO 56 Landan Schneider OT 5'9" 280 SO 60 Zachery Amic OT 5'11" 200 JR 62 Noah Solbro OL 5'11" 190 SO 64 Carson Hammerschmidt C 6'1" 220 SO 66 Jamison Zoller OG 6'0" 190 JR 72 Chase Winter OG 6'1" 215 SO 73 Amery Bollman OL 5'9" 215 FR 74 Johnathan Loehrer OG 6'1" 215 JR 75 Kolby Foster OT 6'3" 230 SO 79 Destyn Mehr OT 6'5" 279 JR 80 Donovon Meyer DE 6'1" 180 SR 81 Nate Picconatto WR 6'3" 159 SR 83 Brayden Johnson TE 6'2" 194 SR 84 Huxley Zoller WR 6'1" 160 SO 90 Sky Landwehr WR 5'6" 135 FR