The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer team is taking their 18-game win streak into Wednesday's Class AA State Tournament semifinal game against Cretin-Derham Hall at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Sabres are 18-2 and seeded #2 in the Class AA state tournament field. Cretin-Derham Hall is seeded #3.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

Head Coach Experience in State Semifinals

Sartell-St. Stephen head coach Caleb Forberg was on the team in 2013 when the Sabres played in the boys soccer state tournament at the Metrodome. He says winning 2-1 in overtime against Orono last week was very emotional especially since the team lost at the same location in Monticello in the State Quarterfinals in 2025.

Excited for the Opportunity

Forberg feels it's a privilege to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in the State Semifinals and it's a big deal for the program because this is just the 2nd time Sartell has won a game at the State Tournament. He says the only other time was in 2013 when he was a player on the team. Forberg believes having experienced a state semifinal as a player is helpful to pass along to this year's team. He says his philosophy has been to take each game "one game at a time" and to not make each moment too big.

Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg

Community is Supporting the Run for the Sabres

Forberg expects a tremendous amount of support from the Sartell-St. Stephen community at the game Wednesday. He says community members, students and family members have been very supportive all season.

Metro vs. Outstate

2nd seeded Sartell is facing 3rd seeded Cretin-Derham Hall at 2:30pm Wednesday. Forberg says he was hopeful they'd get the #1 seed as they had been on a 17-game win streak and were ranked #1 in the QRF heading into the State Tournament. Blake received the #1 seed. Forberg believes they are representing outstate soccer and understands that metro teams don't see Sartell very often. He says he's received support from outstate soccer coaches as the Sabres are set to play Cretin-Derham Hall and then possibly Blake. Blake will play Winona in the other State semifinal at 12:30pm Wednesday.

Cretin-Derham Hall Is Talented

Forberg says Cretin-Derham Hall has a great team with a couple of All State players who play very fundamentally sound. He says Cretin-Derham Hall upset Hill Murray in their section playoffs. Forberg says Cretin plays many different styles and has shown an ability to adjust how they play depending on their opponent.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Caleb Forberg, click below.