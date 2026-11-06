The St. Cloud State men's hockey team under first year head coach Nick Oliver is off to a 3-4 start and that includes a pair of wins over top 20 nationally ranked opponents. Oliver joined me on WJON for a progress report on the team.

Oliver Likes the Direction They are Heading in

Oliver says he likes that they are getting better and working hard to improve. He says he and the coaching staff are seeing improvement each time out and they are competing every night. Oliver says not only are they competing well at home but they are doing it on the road as well.

Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics

New Faces on the Roster

Nick is a new coach, they have lots of new players and this is a new system for many of the guys on the roster. Oliver says coming together as a team takes time and they have a long way to go. He says it starts with relationships on and off the ice. Oliver is pleased with the 26 players on the roster and their commitment to each other.

Expectations for 2026-2027 Season

Not much is expected from SCSU hockey this season based on being picked 8th in the 10-team NCHC preseason coaching poll. The Huskies have been competitive this season with a split in 3 weekend series and 2 overtime losses. Oliver says this group has been competitive with each other starting with the first day of practice. He credits leaders Jack Reiman, Gavyn Thorsen and Jake Southgate for leading by example.

Line Combinations

Oliver says he is patient when it comes to line combinations. He believes it takes time to build chemistry and familiarity with each other. Oliver explains that he's not afraid to make line adjustments or changes while games or going on depending on how guys are playing.

Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics Photo courtesy of SCSU Athletics

Players Who've Stood Out

Oliver says the returning line of Gavyn Thorsen, Nolan Roed, Noah Urness has been solid for them. He says they worked together last year and their game is really taking off. Oliver is also happy with the goaltending they are getting from Yan Shostak. He says Yan is giving them good games with a chance to beat good teams.

Tough Schedule

The NCHC is one of toughest conferences in Division I hockey and Oliver knows the competition level is not easy every weekend. He says his focus is on winning every night and isn't consumed with earning a sweep. Oliver has had success as a player at St. Cloud State and as a coach in numerous stops including is most recent stop at Wisconsin. He says having that experience "definitely helps" but he knows the coaching staff needs to help each player become better. Oliver says if their players get better by the end of the season "more often than not they are going to like where they are at".

What's Next

The Huskies play Omaha tonight at 7pm and tomorrow night at 7pm. SCSU will host #8 Minnesota-Duluth November 13 at 7pm and November 14 at 6pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nick Oliver, click below.