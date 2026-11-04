Cathedral and St. John's Prep have two of the best girls cross county teams in the State and both will be competing at the State Cross County meet Saturday, November 7 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake. St. John's Prep captured the section 5A title in Litchfield last week with Cathedral finishing 2nd. Both teams have qualified for the State meet.

Consistent Success at Cathedral

Cathedral boys and girls cross country head coach Greg Jamison joined me on WJON. He says this is the 6th year in a row being ranked #1 in the State at some point during the season. Cathedral tied New London-Spicer for the state team title in 2025 but lost on a tie-break. Jamison says the girls continue to have success and have built a bit of a dynasty. He believes the hard work in the summer pays off throughout the season. Jamison explains, "it's been really fun to coach these girls".

Top Performers this Season

Top runners for Cathedral include Katelyn Waldoch, Rosalie Schad, Jayna Van Heel, Enya Scanlon, and Kaylee Prom. Other contributors include Maddie Jamison, CeCe Jamison, and Emily O'Fallon. On the boys side, Carson Rolph qualfied for the State meet as well.

Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly

Preparing for State Meet

As far as preparation for the state meet, Jamison believes in removing as much pressure as possible and focuses on having fun. He feels the girls team is good enough to win a State title and would love to see Cathedral and St. John's Prep finish was the top two teams. Margaret Duffy of St. John's Prep was the individual state champion last year at the Class A level and she won the section title at last week as well.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Greg Jamison, click below.

Name Year Alexis Flynn 08 Cecilia Jamison JR Madelynn Jamison FR Isabel Jordt SR Sophia Murphy 08 Elle Murphy 08 Emily O'Fallon FR Kaylee Prom FR Enya Scanlon JR Rosalie Schad FR Jillian Schultz JR Jayna Van Heel FR Allison Waldoch 08 Katelyn Waldoch SR