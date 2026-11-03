The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team is looking to do something they have never done, make it back to back state tournaments. The 18-7 Storm have earned the #1 seed in the Section 8-3-A playoffs. Sauk Rapids-Rice opened the section playoffs with a straight set win over Little Falls last week and will host ROCORI Wednesday night in the Section 8-3-A semifinals.

Bialke Believes the Team is Clicking

Storm Head Coach Gail Bialke joined me on WJON. She says they returned just 3 regulars from last year's state tournament team and it took awhile to click, but it is now. 5'10 senior, Josie Anderson had led the team in kills this season. Bialke says about Anderson "she is a special player, she knows the game so well, she reads the hitters so well on defense". Bialke says Anderson "can hit a cut shot or a line shot...she's worked a lot of hours in the gym".

Senior Leadership

5'5 Senior Emma Sundby had been their setter this season. Bialke says Anderson's teammates love when she gets a kill. She says the team rallies around their senior leadership. The Storm has 6 seniors on the roster.

Matchup with ROCORI

ROCORI is the #5 seed in section 8-3-A. The Storm split with the Spartans this season losing 3-1 on September 8 and winning 3-1 on October 13. Bialke says ROCORI has two really good outside hitters and a good defense. She believes they need to concentrate on playing Storm volleyball to have success. If Sauk Rapids-Rice can win Wednesday night they will play either Detroit Lakes or Annandale Saturday in the section final.

Last Year's Success

Sauk Rapids-Rice won the Class 3A consolation championship at the State Tournament in 2025 with wins over Big Lake and Mahtomedi after falling to Cretin Derham Hall in the state quarterfinals. Sauk Rapids-Rice was 27-3 in 2025.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Bialke, click below.

Number Name Position Height Year 1 Emma Sundby S 5'5" SR 2 Kylie Elwood DS 5'2" JR 3 Liliana Stangl RS 5'8" JR 4 Elliayna Karl DS 5'3" SR 5 Jordan Dilley RS 5'8" JR 6 Peyton Welch RS 5'6" SR 7 Abbey Meinert L 5'5" SR 8 Brooke Marketon MH 5'9" FR 9 Caroline Zasoski RS 5'8" JR 10 Josephine Anderson OH 5'10" SR 11 Lacey Brenny MH 5'10" JR 12 Harriet Anderson S 5'6" 08 13 Molly Warzecha MH 5'10" SR 14 Teagan Eggert OH 5'10" JR 15 Mae Gustofson DS 5'4" SO 21 Aubrey Wolfe S 5'4" JR