Central MN Football Teams Set For Friday’s Section Finals [PREVIEW]

Central MN Football Teams Set For Friday’s Section Finals [PREVIEW]

photo - Andrew Ritter

The high school football season is nearing its annual apex with the state tournament beginning just over a week from now on November 12th.

Several local teams are set to battle for section championships this weekend. Here is a look at the local teams still in the hunt and how they match up for Friday, November 6th's contests.

SECTION 5AA (APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL)  

#1 REDWOOD VALLEY (9-0) vs #2 KIMBALL (7-3) - 6 PM

Redwood Valley took the teams' regular season matchup 38-18 in Kimball on October 9th.

SECTION 6AA (FARGODOME)  

#3 ROYALTON (6-4) vs #1 OSAKIS (7-2) -  12:30 PM 

One of Osakis' two losses this season was a 36-34 overtime setback at Royalton on October 9th, with the other coming 11 days later against Melrose.

 

SECTION 5AAA (ST. CLOUD TECH HS) 

#1 ANNANDALE (9-0) vs #2 FOLEY (7-2) - 6 PM 

The Cardinals topped the Falcons 41-7 in Annandale on September 18th in their regular-season meeting.

 

SECTION 6AAA (ROCORI HS) 

#1 ALBANY (7-2)  vs #3 NEW LONDON-SPICER (7-3) - 7 PM 

The Huskies topped the Wildcats 34-28 on October 14th at NLS High School.

SECTION 8AAAA (FERGUS FALLS) 

#1 FERGUS FALLS (6-3)  vs #2 BECKER (6-3) - 7 PM 

The Otters beat Becker 34-19 back on September 18th in their regular season matchup.

SECTION 8AAAAA - (BRAINERD HS) 

#1 BRAINERD (8-1) vs #3 SARTELL (6-3) - 7 PM 

Brainerd snuck past Sartell 35-28 in their regular season contest on September 25th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Signature Concession Stand Item At Each Southeastern Conference Stadium

Part of the college football game day experience, when you're the visiting team, is sampling the food on offer at your opponent's concession stand. Fortunately for SEC fans, the food at member school stadiums is as good as the football and just as legendary. So, here they are in alphabetical order: The Signature Concession Stand Item at Each Southeastern Conference Stadium.

Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells

Categories: high school sports, Newsletter, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sports

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