The high school football season is nearing its annual apex with the state tournament beginning just over a week from now on November 12th.

Several local teams are set to battle for section championships this weekend. Here is a look at the local teams still in the hunt and how they match up for Friday, November 6th's contests.

SECTION 5AA (APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL)

#1 REDWOOD VALLEY (9-0) vs #2 KIMBALL (7-3) - 6 PM

Redwood Valley took the teams' regular season matchup 38-18 in Kimball on October 9th.

SECTION 6AA (FARGODOME)

#3 ROYALTON (6-4) vs #1 OSAKIS (7-2) - 12:30 PM

One of Osakis' two losses this season was a 36-34 overtime setback at Royalton on October 9th, with the other coming 11 days later against Melrose.

SECTION 5AAA (ST. CLOUD TECH HS)

#1 ANNANDALE (9-0) vs #2 FOLEY (7-2) - 6 PM

The Cardinals topped the Falcons 41-7 in Annandale on September 18th in their regular-season meeting.

SECTION 6AAA (ROCORI HS)

#1 ALBANY (7-2) vs #3 NEW LONDON-SPICER (7-3) - 7 PM

The Huskies topped the Wildcats 34-28 on October 14th at NLS High School.

SECTION 8AAAA (FERGUS FALLS)

#1 FERGUS FALLS (6-3) vs #2 BECKER (6-3) - 7 PM

The Otters beat Becker 34-19 back on September 18th in their regular season matchup.

SECTION 8AAAAA - (BRAINERD HS)

#1 BRAINERD (8-1) vs #3 SARTELL (6-3) - 7 PM

Brainerd snuck past Sartell 35-28 in their regular season contest on September 25th.