St. John’s Feeney Leading Johnnies into Saturday’s Game at Macalester

St. John's senior quarterback Trey Feeney is off to a great start for St. John's after leading the 3rd ranked Johnnies to a 42-16 win over then, 7th ranked Bethel last Saturday. St. John's head football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON.

photo - Andrew Ritter for TSM photo - Andrew Ritter for TSM

Fasching Happy with Team's Performance

Fasching says "we played really well" in the win over Bethel and surprised a lot of people including himself. He believed they performed well on offense, defense and special teams. Fasching says "it was one of the best performances we've had in a few years".

Feeney Having a Great Season

Through 4 games Trey Feeney has thrown for 1,311 yards with 19 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions. He's averaging 327.8 yards passing per game. That includes 6 touchdown passes with no interceptions in the win over Bethel. Fasching says "Trey is playing a really high level, we put a lot on his plate...he's a football junkie, watching a lot of football and prepares really well". Fasching believes the game has really slowed down for him.

Top Receiving Threats for the Johnnies

Fasching says Feeney does a great job finding the open guy. Riley Schwellenbach was the only established returning receiver from last year's team. Fasching likes what he's seeing from his receivers which includes their tight end, Charlie Plum and running back Corey Bohmert. Thomas Jacobs has really emerged as a top receiving threat for the Johnnies. He leads the team with 5 touchdowns.

What's Next for the Johnnies

St. John's will play at Macalester in St. Paul Saturday at 1pm. Fasching says Macalester has improved and holds a 3-1 record. The Scots were 0-10 last season with some close losses. Fasching says "we'll will need to be at our best, we know that".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.