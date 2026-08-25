St. John's football is receiving more preseason accolades. The Johnnies are ranked #11 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason poll, which was released Monday.

Area Schools Ranked

Bethel is ranked #2 in the poll with UW-Platteville ranked #6, UW-River Falls #7, UW-La Crosse #10, and UW-Whitewater #12.

D3football.com Poll

St. John's is ranked #11 in the d3football.com Division III poll as well. St. John's will host #10 UW-La Crosse at 1pm September, 5 to begin the 2026 season.