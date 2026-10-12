St. Johns Football Climbs To Number Two In Division III National Rankings
The St. John's football team has moved up for the 2nd straight week in the d3football.com national Division III college football poll. The Johnnies are ranked #2 in this week's poll after being ranked #3 last week. St. John's is 5-0 after posting a 62-6 win at Macalester in St. Paul Saturday.
North Central Suffered First Loss
Wheaton (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week. They received 23 of 25 1st place votes. St. John's and #4 UW-Whitewater each received 1 first place. North Central (Illinois) had been ranked #1 all season prior to this week. Wheaten beat North Central 13-10 Saturday in the battle for the "Little Brass Bell".
Area Schools Ranked
UW-Whitewater is ranked #4, UW-Platteville is #5, UW-River Falls is #6, Bethel is #15 and UW-La Crosse is ranked #20.
What's Next
St. John's will host Concordia-Moorhead at 1pm Saturday, October 17 for their homecoming game in Collegeville.