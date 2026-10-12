The St. John's football team has moved up for the 2nd straight week in the d3football.com national Division III college football poll. The Johnnies are ranked #2 in this week's poll after being ranked #3 last week. St. John's is 5-0 after posting a 62-6 win at Macalester in St. Paul Saturday.

North Central Suffered First Loss

Wheaton (Illinois) is ranked #1 this week. They received 23 of 25 1st place votes. St. John's and #4 UW-Whitewater each received 1 first place. North Central (Illinois) had been ranked #1 all season prior to this week. Wheaten beat North Central 13-10 Saturday in the battle for the "Little Brass Bell".

Area Schools Ranked

UW-Whitewater is ranked #4, UW-Platteville is #5, UW-River Falls is #6, Bethel is #15 and UW-La Crosse is ranked #20.

What's Next

St. John's will host Concordia-Moorhead at 1pm Saturday, October 17 for their homecoming game in Collegeville.