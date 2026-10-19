The St. John's football team has dropped from #2 to #3 in this week's d3football.com national division III college football poll despite posting a 33-23 win over Concordia-Moorhead this past weekend in Collegeville, which was their homecoming game.

photo - Jason Soria for TSM photo - Jason Soria for TSM

The Rankings

The 6-0 Johnnies are #3 with Wheaton (Illinois) ranked #1 again this week, UW-Platteville is ranked #2, North Central (Illinois) is #4, UW-Whitewater is ranked #5, UW-River Falls #13, Bethel #15, UW-La Crosse #20, and Linfield #22.

photo - Jason Soria for TSM photo - Jason Soria for TSM

What's Next

St. John's will play at 4-2 Carleton Saturday, October 24 at 1pm.