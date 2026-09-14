St. Johns Football Climbs To Fifth In Division III National Rankings

St. Johns Football Climbs To Fifth In Division III National Rankings

Jason Soria for TSM

The St. John's football team is moving up once again in the d3football.com Division III college football poll this week.  The Johnnies are ranked #5 this week after being ranked #8 the week before.  St. John's did not play this past weekend after posting a 24-21 win over UW-La Crosse on September 5.

Other Region Teams Ranked

St. John's competes in Region 6.  Region 6 has 6 ranked teams in the top 25.  They are Wisconsin-Platteville (#3), Wisconsin-River Falls (#4), St. John's (#5), Bethel (#7), Wisconsin-Whitewater (#9), Linfield (#19), and Wisconsin-La Crosse (#21).

What's Next

The 1-0 Johnnies will host Hamline Saturday at 1pm.

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Filed Under: St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

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