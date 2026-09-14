St. Johns Football Climbs To Fifth In Division III National Rankings
The St. John's football team is moving up once again in the d3football.com Division III college football poll this week. The Johnnies are ranked #5 this week after being ranked #8 the week before. St. John's did not play this past weekend after posting a 24-21 win over UW-La Crosse on September 5.
Other Region Teams Ranked
St. John's competes in Region 6. Region 6 has 6 ranked teams in the top 25. They are Wisconsin-Platteville (#3), Wisconsin-River Falls (#4), St. John's (#5), Bethel (#7), Wisconsin-Whitewater (#9), Linfield (#19), and Wisconsin-La Crosse (#21).
What's Next
The 1-0 Johnnies will host Hamline Saturday at 1pm.
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