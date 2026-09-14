The St. John's football team is moving up once again in the d3football.com Division III college football poll this week. The Johnnies are ranked #5 this week after being ranked #8 the week before. St. John's did not play this past weekend after posting a 24-21 win over UW-La Crosse on September 5.

Other Region Teams Ranked

St. John's competes in Region 6. Region 6 has 6 ranked teams in the top 25. They are Wisconsin-Platteville (#3), Wisconsin-River Falls (#4), St. John's (#5), Bethel (#7), Wisconsin-Whitewater (#9), Linfield (#19), and Wisconsin-La Crosse (#21).

What's Next

The 1-0 Johnnies will host Hamline Saturday at 1pm.