Johnnie Football Faces Big Test Saturday In Collegeville

Johnnie Football Faces Big Test Saturday In Collegeville

Jason Soria for TSM

The 5th ranked St. John's football team will face a big test Saturday when they host #7 Bethel at 1pm Saturday in Collegeville.  The 3-0 unbeaten Johnnies are coming off 72-0 win at Augsburg last week.  The Johnnies also earned wins over UW-La Crosse and Hamline.

What Bethel's Done this Season

Bethel is 2-1 with their only loss coming to top ranked North Central (Illinois) September 5.  Bethel beat Gustavus September 19, 49-7 and posted a 77-0 win over Hamline last Saturday.  Bethel beat St. John's 17-10 in Arden Hills in 2025.

Weekend Plan

It is family weekend in Collegeville Saturday with a game time of 1pm.

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Filed Under: St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

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