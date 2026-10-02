Johnnie Football Faces Big Test Saturday In Collegeville

The 5th ranked St. John's football team will face a big test Saturday when they host #7 Bethel at 1pm Saturday in Collegeville. The 3-0 unbeaten Johnnies are coming off 72-0 win at Augsburg last week. The Johnnies also earned wins over UW-La Crosse and Hamline.

What Bethel's Done this Season

Bethel is 2-1 with their only loss coming to top ranked North Central (Illinois) September 5. Bethel beat Gustavus September 19, 49-7 and posted a 77-0 win over Hamline last Saturday. Bethel beat St. John's 17-10 in Arden Hills in 2025.

Weekend Plan

It is family weekend in Collegeville Saturday with a game time of 1pm.