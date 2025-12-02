The St. John's football team are 1 of 16 teams still playing in the NCAA Division III tournament after posting a dominating 49-15 win over Monmouth of Illinois last Saturday on a snowy field in Collegeville. St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says the team overcame the elements to post a strong performance on offense and defense.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

Feeney Developing

Fasching says quarterback Trey Feeney has improved each week while leading the team with 6 touchdown passes in the win over Monmouth. He says the additional reps in practice in the past week has allowed him to grow as a player. Dylan Wheeler led the Johnnies with 10 catches for 144 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win over Monmouth. Fasching says Wheeler continues to get better each week and pro scouts are noticing. He says they've had 15 NFL teams scouts take a look at him. Wheeler was an All American last year and will likely earn that honor again in 2025. Fasching has been told Wheeler will likely have an opportunity to play at the next level in 2026.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

UW-River Falls

St. John's will have their work cut out for themselves this Saturday when they play at #3 UW-River Falls at noon Saturday in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the NCAA tournament. Quarterback Caleb Blaha has thrown for 3,508 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. He has also run for 956 yards and another 14 touchdowns. Fasching says River Falls likes to play at a fast tempo and their are simulating that the best they can in practice this week.

The Records

Both the Johnnies and Falcons are 10-1 this season. St. John's is ranked in the top 10 in both national polls. They are #6 in the AFCA poll and #7 in the d3football.com poll.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.