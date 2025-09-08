St. John&#8217;s Football Maintains Their Top Five Ranking

St. John’s Football Maintains Their Top Five Ranking

photo - Andrew Ritter for TSM

The St. John's football team is ranked #5 in the nation in this week's d3football.com poll.  The majority of Division III football teams began their season last weekend.  St. John's did not but they will begin their season this Saturday at 1pm against Minnesota-Morris.

North Central (Illinois) continues to be ranked #1, followed by Mount Union, Johns Hopkins, and Susquehanna.  Bethel is the only other MIAC school ranked...they are #12.  Bethel has yet to play a game this season as well.

