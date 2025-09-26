The 4th ranked and unbeaten St. John's football team will host Augsburg Saturday at 1pm in their homecoming and tackle cancer game in Collegeville. Johnnie football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says homecoming at the college level is different than in high school. Fasching indicates there aren't a lot of events or differences in their weekly preparation. He says homecoming does bring a lot of alumni and fans to Collegeville. Fasching expects approximately 10,000 fans.

2 QBs

St. John's has been playing 2 quarterbacks through their first 2 games and Fasching anticipates continuing that this weekend against Augsburg. He says both Trey Feeney and Zander Dittbenner have each played well at the quarterback position. Fasching indicates their first two opponents have tried to take away receiver Dylan Wheeler but receiver Riley Schwellenbach and tight end Joey Gendreau have each stepped up their play and have seen more passes thrown their way.

Defense

St. John's has yet to allow any points in their first 2 games. Fasching says that is tough to do. He gives the defense a lot of credit and indicates they've forced some turnovers that have led to both shutouts.

Big Test Next Week

St. John's will likely face their biggest test of the season when they play at 12th ranked Bethel next Saturday at 1pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.