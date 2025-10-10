The 13th ranked St. John's football team suffered their first loss of the season to #7 Bethel 17-10 last Saturday. The Johnnies were ranked #4 at the time of the game while Bethel was ranked #12. St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He feels they had a lot of missed opportunities against Bethel having been into the red zone 5 times but only coming away with 1 field goal and 1 touchdown. Fasching gives Bethel credit saying "they're a really good football team".

Can Still be Playoff Team?

Fasching still believes they can be a playoff team if they win all of their remaining games. He says 90% of 1 loss teams at the Division III level have made the playoffs over the last 4 to 5 years. Fasching told his team Monday that every game going forward is a playoff game. If the Johnnies run the table Fasching hopes they have enough strength of schedule points to get them in the playoffs.

Playing 2 Quarterbacks

St. John's is still planning on playing 2 quarterbacks going forward despite Trey Feeney seeing more time last week than Zander Dittbenner. Fasching says Feeney got more snaps last week because his drives were a bit longer. He indicates it is possible one will play more against Macalester but that will depend on the situation.

Hosting Macalester

St. John's will play Macalester for the first time in 24 years this Saturday at 1pm in Collegeville. Fasching says they haven't played the Scots since 2001. He says Macalester is 2-2 and has improved each week.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.