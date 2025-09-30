The 4th ranked St. John's football team has gone 3 games without surrendering a single point. The 3-0 Johnnies blanked Augsburg 63-0 Saturday in their homecoming game in Collegeville. St. John's has outscored their 3 opponents by a combined 171-0.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

Rankings

St. John's continues to be ranked #4 in this week's d3football.com poll. North Central (Illinois) is #1, followed by Mount Union and Johns Hopkins. Other notable ranked teams include UW-La Crosse (#5), UW-Platteville (#7), UW-Whitewater (#9), UW-River Fall (#11) and Bethel (#12).

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

Coming Up

The Johnnies face their biggest test this season when they play at #12 Bethel Saturday at 1pm.