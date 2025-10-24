The 11th ranked 5-1 St. John's football team is set to host 5-1 Carleton Saturday at 1pm in Collegeville on Family Weekend. Trey Feeney has emerged as the starting quarterback after sharing the position with Zander Dittbenner during the first part of the season. Feeney erupted for 374 yards passing and 4 touchdowns last week against Concordia-Moorhead.

Johnnie head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says Feeney has gotten better and better each week. Fasching says he's a similar quarterback to ones they've had in the recent past as a pocket passer.

Fasching says this may be the best team Carleton has ever had. Carleton's only loss came week 1 at #9 UW-Whitewater. Tom Journell is the head coach of the Knights. Fasching says Journell informed him they want to compete with the top teams in the MIAC by playing a tough schedule. Carleton is expected to throw the ball quite a bit. Fasching anticipates a lot of quick short passes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.