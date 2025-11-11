The St. John's football team is moving up in both Division III college football national polls. The Johnnies are ranked #7 in this week's American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll. St. John's moved up from #10 to #8 in this week's d3football.com poll. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in both polls while Bethel is ranked #4 in both polls.

Playoffs?

St. John's is 8-1 this season coming off a 70-21 win over St. Scholastica last Saturday. St. John's head coach Gary Fasching is confident if they win Saturday they will receive a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Johnnies will host St. Olaf to close the regular season at noon, Saturday November 15.

