St. Johns Football Climbs To 7th In National Rankings

St. Johns Football Climbs To 7th In National Rankings

Jason Soria for TSM

The St. John's football team is moving up in both Division III college football national polls.  The Johnnies are ranked #7 in this week's American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll.  St. John's moved up from #10 to #8 in this week's d3football.com poll.  North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in both polls while Bethel is ranked #4 in both polls.

Jason Soria for TSM
loading...

Playoffs?

St. John's is 8-1 this season coming off a 70-21 win over St. Scholastica last Saturday.  St. John's head coach Gary Fasching is confident if they win Saturday they will receive a bid to the NCAA tournament.  The Johnnies will host St. Olaf to close the regular season at noon, Saturday November 15.

Jason Soria for TSM
loading...

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Filed Under: St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From 1390 Granite City Sports