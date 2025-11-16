St. John&#8217;s Football Team Gears Up For NCAA Tournament Showdown

The John's football team has received an at large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.  The 9-1, 7th ranked Johnnies will host #25 Monmouth in the 2nd round on November 29th at noon in Collegeville.

Saturday Win

The Johnnies closed the regular season Saturday with a 63-21 win over St. Olaf.  If St. John's wins they would advance to play one of 3 teams... UW-River Falls, Whiteworth or Chapman on December 6.  Bethel won the MIAC title, they aslo received a first round bye and will play either Concordia-Wisconsin or Coe College November 29 at noon.

 

