Former St. John's receiver Blake Elliott will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame during the NFF's 67th Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

News Conferences and Event Time

There are 2 news conferences in Vegas featuring the inductees today with the first one at 11am (Central Time) followed by the 2nd one at approximately 1:15pm (CT). Elliott is expected to be involved in the 2nd one. The awards dinner will take place tonight starting at 8:30pm (CT) with the Hall of Fame portion scheduled to happen at 10:30pm (CT). Viewing of the ceremony is available on ESPN+.

Impressive Career

Elliott is a Melrose, Minnesota native, was a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy (Division III football player of year) in 2002. He posted 369 receptions for 4,826 yards and 63 touchdowns and ran for 744 yards and 8 more touchdowns in his college career at St. John's. Elliott is a 2003 graduate of St. John's.

Elite Company

He becomes the first Division III player to be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame since John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher in 2019. Fletcher had a 16-year NFL career.