The St. John's football team will host Minnesota-Morris Saturday at 1pm in Collegeville in their season opener. Johnnie head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. St. John's is replacing All American quarterback Aaron Syverson. Fasching says the battle to become the team's #1 QB will continue into the season with both Zander Dittbenner and Trey Feeney expected to see time with the first team offense Saturday. Fasching isn't sure who'll get the start at this time and it is possible they'll stick with one guy longer depending on performance. He says at this time the 2 top quarterbacks are on a level playing field.

Ready for Warm Weather

Fasching says the team has been preparing for a warm weather game this week having looked at the weather forecast. The weather calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees Saturday. He says the team has been reminded to stay hydrated throughout the game.

Minnesota-Morris

Fasching says Minnesota-Morris brings a returning dual threat starting quarterback, a top receiver and award winning defensive lineman. Minnesota-Morris lost 17-16 to Concordia-Chicago in their season opener last Saturday.

Honoring Blake Elliott

The 4th ranked Johnnies will be honoring former St. John's receiver Blake Elliott Saturday. Fasching calls Elliott one of the best players to play at St. John's in their storied history. Elliott is a 2003 graduate of St. John's who'll be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in December.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.