The St. Cloud Rox have added 4 pitchers to the 2026 roster. The four are: University of Minnesota left-hander Ethan Felling, University of Iowa right-hander Brady Ferguson, and McMurry University right-handers Hunter Poe and Adam Trevino.

The Players

Felling is a left handed Minnesota native from White Bear Lake who played high school baseball at Mahtomedi High School. Brady Ferguson is from the University of Iowa. Ferguson was named First Team All-State in both 2024 and 2025.

Hunter Poe is a right hander from McMurry University. Poe is coming off a strong junior season in 2025, during which he posted a 3.17 ERA across 96.2 innings pitched. Adam Trevino, also from McMurry University. He pitched for the Badlands Big Sticks of the Northwoods League during the summer of 2025, posting a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts.

Season and Home Opener

The Rox begin the season May 25 at Bismarck with their home opener Friday, May 29 at 7:05 PM. For more information about this release and everything Rox visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798. Rox baseball can be heard in 2026 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.