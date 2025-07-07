The St. Cloud Rox lost 11-10 in 10 innings at the Badlands Big Sticks Sunday. Badlands completes the 4-game sweep over St. Cloud.

The Rox got home runs from Tyson Leblanc, Jackson Cooke, and Brenden Stressler. Stressler, Leblanc and Ethan Gibson each had 2 hits for St. Cloud. Caden Leonard started the game for the Rox and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Ryan Beaird allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Rox.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud is 2-4 in the second half of the season. The Rox will host Bismarck at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:20.