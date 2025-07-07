Home Runs Can’t Save Rox From Tight Loss Against Big Sticks

Home Runs Can’t Save Rox From Tight Loss Against Big Sticks

John Nett (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com)

The St. Cloud Rox lost 11-10 in 10 innings at the Badlands Big Sticks Sunday.  Badlands completes the 4-game sweep over St. Cloud.

The Rox got home runs from Tyson Leblanc, Jackson Cooke, and Brenden Stressler.  Stressler, Leblanc and Ethan Gibson each had 2 hits for St. Cloud.  Caden Leonard started the game for the Rox and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed.  Ryan Beaird allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Rox.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud is 2-4 in the second half of the season. The Rox will host Bismarck at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:20.

 

Come Visit Upsala, Minnesota from throughout the Years

Filed Under: Bismarck Larks, St. Cloud Rox
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud Rox

More From 1390 Granite City Sports