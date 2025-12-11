Baseball fans throughout Central Minnesota will continue to hear St. Cloud Rox baseball on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. Games will be available on-air, on the station's website and via the Granite City Sports mobile app.

The station agreed with the Rox on a contract that will run through at least 2028.

"Partnering with the Rox for the next three seasons is a tremendous win for our listeners and our community," Townsquare Media General Manager David Engberg said. "Northwoods League Baseball brings an energy and authenticity that resonates with our audience, and we’re proud to be the home for every pitch, every call, and every unforgettable moment."

ROX ROOTED IN ST CLOUD

Granite City Sports has been the radio home of the Rox since the team's inception in 2012. The Rox have been very successful since re-branding before that season, winning four division championships and a Northwoods League title in 2017.

The St. Cloud Rox have had several players graduate to the Major Leagues, including 2024 first-round pick Charlie Condon.

2026 SCHEDULE RELEASED

The Rox released their schedule for the 2026 season earlier this week. The team's 15th season will begin in Bismarck with a series against the Larks on May 25th before playing in Dickinson, North Dakota against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The Rox 2026 home opener is set for Friday, May 29th against Bismarck at Joe Faber Field. The game will be followed by postgame fireworks. In total, there are seven fireworks Fridays and six Kid's Days on the schedule.

St Cloud Rox St Cloud Rox loading...